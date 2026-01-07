Blue Man Group To Debut First Ever Bobblehead Figures

🎭 NEW! LasVegas Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for LasVegas & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

National Bobblehead Day is being marked with a bold splash of color as the first ever Blue Man Group bobblehead is unveiled through a partnership between Blue Man Group and the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum. The limited-edition collectible captures the unmistakable look and playful spirit that have defined Blue Man Group performances for decades, now brought to life in miniature form for fans, collectors and anyone who enjoys a bit of unexpected fun.

The limited-edition Blue Man Group bobblehead is available exclusively through the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum online store. The Bobbleheads, expected to ship in March, are priced at $60. Additional information about availability and shipping can be found on the Museum's website. For more information and to purchase, please visit store.bobbleheadhall.com/products/bluemangroup.

Officially licensed and produced exclusively by the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum, the Bobblehead represents a milestone moment for the iconic performance art company. Featuring the trio's signature blue hue, wide eyed expressions and sleek black outfits, the design reflects the quirky energy and visual style audiences around the world recognize instantly. Each bobblehead is individually numbered, highlighting its significance as the first collectible of its kind for Blue Man Group.

The unveiling takes place in Milwaukee, home of the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum and a city that will soon experience Blue Man Group live as part of its North American Tour. With the group set to bring its immersive blend of music, comedy and audience connection to local audiences, the bobblehead serves as a timely celebration of both National Bobblehead Day and Blue Man Group's upcoming Wisconsin appearance at the Miller High Life Theatre.

"We are thrilled to be unveiling the first Blue Man Group bobblehead,” National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum co-founder and CEO Phil Sklar said. “With their high-energy shows, the Blue Man Group has been entertaining audiences around the world for nearly 40 years. This bobblehead is sure to be popular and will be a must-have for fans of the legendary performance art company.”

Blue Man Group National Tour show times vary by venue, with many locations offering both matinee and evening performances. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit blueman.com or call 1.800.blueman.