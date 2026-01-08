IKONS OF ROCK™ Now Open At Hard Rock Cafe Las Vegas

🎭 NEW! LasVegas Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for LasVegas & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The ultimate classic rock concert experience has officially arrived on the Las Vegas Strip. IKONS OF ROCK is now rocking audiences with its electrifying year-long residency at the world-famous Hard Rock Cafe Las Vegas, delivering a nightly celebration of the greatest legends in rock music.

Executive Producers Scot Gaines and Dennis Varghese, in association with Steve Arnold of A&R Management and Producer Darren Moore, bring IKONS OF ROCK to life as a high-octane, theatrical tribute to legendary rock artists. With a rotating cast of more than 50 performers, each show is uniquely different as artists are impeccably portrayed, including: Ozzy Osbourne, KISS, Heart, Van Halen (Roth & Hagar), Alice Cooper, Queen, Rob Zombie and many more.

“Opening on the Las Vegas Strip is a milestone moment for IKONS OF ROCK,” said Darren Moore, band representative for IKONS OF ROCK. “Hard Rock Cafe is an iconic venue, and the energy here matches what we bring to the stage every night. This isn't just a tribute show, it's a one-of-a-kind rock experience that puts audiences right in the middle of the music, the moments and the legends that shaped rock history.”

Audiences are immersed in stunning visuals, authentic costumes and the unforgettable anthems that defined generations of rock. Designed for fans of all ages, the show brings guests face-to-face with the sights, sounds and spirit of rock's most legendary performers.

“IKONS OF ROCK is the perfect addition to our live entertainment lineup,” said Michael Savage, general manager of Hard Rock Cafe Las Vegas. “The show captures the spirit of classic rock in a way that feels bold, theatrical, and exciting, giving our guests an unforgettable live music experience right in the heart of the Strip.”

Tickets are on sale at www.ikonsofrock.com and through select local and online ticket outlets. VIP packages and limited meet-and-greet opportunities are also available.