Sebastian Maniscalco Extends Headlining Run At Wynn Las Vegas

Due to overwhelming fan demand, renowned comedian, actor, and podcast host, Sebastian Maniscalco will return to the award-winning Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas for eight additional performances of his hit residency, “Sebastian Maniscalco Live” in 2026.

Maniscalco will deliver double the laughs with two performances nightly on Friday, March 13 and Saturday, March 14, 2026, and over Memorial Day Weekend on Saturday, May 23 and Sunday, May 24, 2026. Showtimes are scheduled for 7:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. nightly. Tickets for all shows go on sale to the public this Friday, January 16, 2026, at 10 a.m. PT.

Maniscalco's record-breaking ‘It Ain't Right' tour showcases his razor-sharp observational humor, impeccable timing, wild relatable anecdotes, and unmatched physicality. With his singular take on everyday life, he's become one of the most successful and in-demand comedians of his generation. Recently, Maniscalco released his larger-than-life Hulu comedy special, “It Ain't Right,” which premiered in November 2025 and soared to #1 on the platform within 24 hours, as part of their Hularious comedy slate.

The extended engagement at Encore Theater further underscores Maniscalco's growing global fan base and Wynn Las Vegas' ongoing commitment to hosting world-class comedy and entertainment. For tickets or more information on these performances, visit WynnLasVegas.com.

ABOUT Sebastian Maniscalco

Sebastian Maniscalco is a record-breaking comedian with over two decades of unparalleled success. Renowned for his dynamic physical comedy and razor-sharp storytelling, he has shattered ticket sales and attendance records at premier venues including Madison Square Garden, United Center, Scotiabank Arena, Prudential Center, UBS Arena, and Hertz Arena—and made history as the first comedian to headline Los Angeles' new Intuit Dome

Maniscalco earned the title of #1 highest-grossing comedy tour in Billboard's Boxscore Midyear 2025 Report and closed out the year ranking third overall. He also appeared among the Top 25 global tours and, as the only comedian to feature on Pollstar's Top 20 Global Concert Tours of 2025, cemented his status as one of comedy's most influential figures. In 2024, he also ranked among the Top Ten highest-grossing comedy tours.

Beyond the stage, Maniscalco is a bestselling author and podcast host of The Pete and Sebastian Show and has demonstrated his versatility across film and TV with standout roles in The Irishman, The Super Mario Bros. Movie, and About My Father – which he co-wrote, produced, and starred in alongside Robert De Niro. Two years after its theatrical release, the film has become a global hit on Netflix, boasting an 81% Rotten Tomatoes Audience Score and ranking among Netflix's Top 10 movies for the week of September 29 – October 5, with 2.1 million views and 3.2 million hours watched. On television, he stars in Max's Bookie, which he co-produces with Chuck Lorre. He also voices Easy Money: The Charles Ponzi Story, Apple's first scripted podcast series—an eight-episode docudrama chronicling the astonishing rise and fall of an Italian immigrant who, in 1920, swindled investors out of what would now amount to a quarter of a billion dollars.

Together with his wife Lana, Maniscalco is deeply committed to giving back through their Tag You're It! Foundation, which supports a range of causes close to their hearts - from honoring and uplifting U.S. veterans to advancing research for Alzheimer's disease and improving access to education for children across underserved communities.