Jimmy Carr To Return To Encore Theater At Wynn Las Vegas In July

🎭 NEW! LasVegas Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for LasVegas & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Jimmy Carr will return to the Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas with his stand-up tour Jimmy Carr: Laughs Funny on Friday, July 10, 2026, at 8:00 p.m. The performance follows a sold-out engagement at the venue in 2025.

Presales will begin Wednesday, January 14, 2026, at 10:00 a.m. PT, with tickets available to the general public starting Friday, January 16, 2026, at 10:00 a.m. PT.

Carr’s current tour continues a period of extensive international touring. His previous tour, Terribly Funny, sold more than 1.2 million tickets worldwide and played in more than 50 countries. Jimmy Carr: Laughs Funny marks his first arena tour across the UK and Ireland and includes dates scheduled through December 2026.

In addition to his live comedy work, Carr is a longtime fixture on UK television, having hosted programs including 8 Out of 10 Cats, 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown, and The Big Fat Quiz. He also hosts the UK edition of Last One Laughing for Amazon, with a second season expected in 2026. In December 2025, Carr co-wrote and starred in the feature film Fackham Hall, which was released theatrically in the UK and US.

Carr has also built a substantial international following through streaming platforms and digital media, releasing multiple Netflix comedy specials and accumulating more than one billion views on YouTube.

TICKETING INFORMATION

Performance: Friday, July 10, 2026 at 8:00 p.m.

Venue: Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas

Presale: Wednesday, January 14, 2026 at 10:00 a.m. PT

Public On-Sale: Friday, January 16, 2026 at 10:00 a.m. PT