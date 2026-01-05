Ryan Goldsher, Lev Fer, And Molly Kearney Set For January 2026 At Comedy Cellar Las Vegas

World-famous comedy club continues nightly showcase format at Rio Hotel & Casino.
Comedy Cellar has announced its January 2026 lineup at its Las Vegas location inside Rio Hotel & Casino. The club, an exact replica of its original New York City venue, presents performances nightly at 7:00 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. in its signature showcase format, featuring multiple headlining comedians performing 15–20 minute sets.
The January schedule includes appearances by Ryan Goldsher, Lev Fer, and Molly Kearney, among others. Tickets start at $32 or $42 plus applicable taxes and fees, with limited tickets available for $22 using the code CCVEGAS. Performances are restricted to guests ages 18 and older. Tickets may be purchased online, by phone, or at the Rio Box Office.
All shows at 7:00 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.
Eric Neumann, Jason Cheny, Greer Barnes, Helen Hong, Mark Cohen
Eric Neumann, Jason Cheny, Greer Barnes, Helen Hong, Jay Hollingsworth
Eric Neumann, Jason Cheny, Greer Barnes, Helen Hong, Mark Cohen
Ophira Eisenberg, Mike E. Winfield, Allan Havey, Ryan Goldsher, Mark Cohen
Ophira Eisenberg, Mike E. Winfield, Allan Havey, Ryan Goldsher, Jimmy McMurrin
Ophira Eisenberg, Mike E. Winfield, Allan Havey, Ryan Goldsher, Mark Cohen
Jon Laster, Jesus Trejo, Molly Kearney, Peter Revello, Mark Cohen
Jon Laster, Jesus Trejo, Molly Kearney, Peter Revello, Traci Skene
Jon Laster, Jesus Trejo, Molly Kearney, Peter Revello, Mark Cohen
Daniel Green, Kathleen Dunbar, Lev Fer, Owen Smith, Mark Cohen
Daniel Green, Kathleen Dunbar, Lev Fer, Owen Smith, Jimmy McMurrin
Daniel Green, Kathleen Dunbar, Lev Fer, Owen Smith, Mark Cohen
Founded in New York City, the Comedy Cellar has played a central role in the development of modern stand-up comedy, with performers such as Dave Chappelle, Ray Romano, Jon Stewart, Dave Attell, Amy Schumer, and Chris Rock appearing early in their careers. The venue remains a regular performance space for established and emerging comedians alike and is widely recognized for its showcase format and emphasis on stand-up craft.
The Las Vegas location replicates the design and layout of the original Greenwich Village club, including its low ceilings, brick walls, and intimate seating.
