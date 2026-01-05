Ryan Goldsher, Lev Fer, And Molly Kearney Set For January 2026 At Comedy Cellar Las Vegas

🎭 NEW! LasVegas Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for LasVegas & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Comedy Cellar has announced its January 2026 lineup at its Las Vegas location inside Rio Hotel & Casino. The club, an exact replica of its original New York City venue, presents performances nightly at 7:00 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. in its signature showcase format, featuring multiple headlining comedians performing 15–20 minute sets.

The January schedule includes appearances by Ryan Goldsher, Lev Fer, and Molly Kearney, among others. Tickets start at $32 or $42 plus applicable taxes and fees, with limited tickets available for $22 using the code CCVEGAS. Performances are restricted to guests ages 18 and older. Tickets may be purchased online, by phone, or at the Rio Box Office.

UPCOMING JANUARY 2026 PERFORMANCES

All shows at 7:00 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

Monday, January 5 (Showcase)

Eric Neumann, Jason Cheny, Greer Barnes, Helen Hong, Mark Cohen

Tuesday, January 6 (Showcase)

Eric Neumann, Jason Cheny, Greer Barnes, Helen Hong, Jay Hollingsworth

Wednesday, January 7 – Sunday, January 11 (Showcase)

Eric Neumann, Jason Cheny, Greer Barnes, Helen Hong, Mark Cohen

Monday, January 12 (Showcase)

Ophira Eisenberg, Mike E. Winfield, Allan Havey, Ryan Goldsher, Mark Cohen

Tuesday, January 13 (Showcase)

Ophira Eisenberg, Mike E. Winfield, Allan Havey, Ryan Goldsher, Jimmy McMurrin

Wednesday, January 14 – Sunday, January 18 (Showcase)

Ophira Eisenberg, Mike E. Winfield, Allan Havey, Ryan Goldsher, Mark Cohen

Monday, January 19 (Showcase)

Jon Laster, Jesus Trejo, Molly Kearney, Peter Revello, Mark Cohen

Tuesday, January 20 (Showcase)

Jon Laster, Jesus Trejo, Molly Kearney, Peter Revello, Traci Skene

Wednesday, January 21 – Sunday, January 25 (Showcase)

Jon Laster, Jesus Trejo, Molly Kearney, Peter Revello, Mark Cohen

Monday, January 26 (Showcase)

Daniel Green, Kathleen Dunbar, Lev Fer, Owen Smith, Mark Cohen

Tuesday, January 27 (Showcase)

Daniel Green, Kathleen Dunbar, Lev Fer, Owen Smith, Jimmy McMurrin

Wednesday, January 28 – Sunday, February 1 (Showcase)

Daniel Green, Kathleen Dunbar, Lev Fer, Owen Smith, Mark Cohen

ABOUT COMEDY CELLAR

Founded in New York City, the Comedy Cellar has played a central role in the development of modern stand-up comedy, with performers such as Dave Chappelle, Ray Romano, Jon Stewart, Dave Attell, Amy Schumer, and Chris Rock appearing early in their careers. The venue remains a regular performance space for established and emerging comedians alike and is widely recognized for its showcase format and emphasis on stand-up craft.

The Las Vegas location replicates the design and layout of the original Greenwich Village club, including its low ceilings, brick walls, and intimate seating.