Styx Returning to Las Vegas in 2026 for Five-Night Engagement

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Legendary and multi-Platinum rockers Styx are returning to Las Vegas in 2026 for a five-night engagement at The Venetian Theatre inside The Venetian Resort Las Vegas. Styx will be performing 1978's “Pieces of Eight” in its entirety, along with the band’s classic hits. The shows will be held on January 23, 24, 28, 30 and 31, 2026, with all performances scheduled to begin at 8:30 p.m.

Citi is the official card of Styx’s exclusive Las Vegas engagement at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas. Citi cardmembers will have access to pre-sale tickets beginning Tuesday, Sept. 23, at 10 a.m. PT until Thursday, Sept. 25, at 10 p.m. PT through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete pre-sale details, visit here.

Additional pre-sales run will take place throughout the week ahead of the general on sale beginning Friday, Sept. 26, at 10 a.m. PT. Tickets starting at $45, plus applicable fees, will be available for purchase here and here.

About Styx

STYX recently released CIRCLING FROM ABOVE, the 18th studio album in their catalog. Spanning 13 tracks, the album navigates the complexities of the human experience through the intersecting lenses of technology and nature. CIRCLING FROM ABOVE, following 2021’s CRASH OF THE CROWN and 2017’s THE MISSION, features contributions from all seven members of the band, including founding guitarist/vocalist James “JY” Young (affectionately known as “The Godfather of Styx”), guitarist/vocalist Tommy Shaw, original bassist Chuck Panozzo, longtime drummer Todd Sucherman, keyboardist/vocalist Lawrence Gowan, guitarist/vocalist Will Evankovich and bassist Terry Gowan.

Photo credit: Jason Powell