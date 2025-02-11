Student Blog Introduction: Joe Shoen

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Hi! My name is Joe Shoen, and I am honored to be a part of the Broadway World Student Blogger Program for the Fall/Winter season. I am 17 years old and currently a senior at Liberty High School in Henderson, Nevada. I am a member of Thespian Troupe #6730, and while I will be focused on school and graduation over the next few months, I also believe in the importance of having fun along the way. That’s why I auditioned for and was cast in my school’s musical production of Godspell, written by Stephen Schwartz.

This production holds special meaning for me, as it is my senior show—my final high school production. Growing up, I always knew I loved music and had a passion for singing, but I never imagined that passion would lead me to the stage. I began performing in 4th grade as part of my elementary school’s choir, which felt like a big deal at the time, auditions can be intimidating! After choir, I didn’t pursue performing much further. Throughout middle school, I focused more on art and its impact until the pandemic and quarantine began. That time allowed me to reflect and realize that I was ready to return to performing. I felt as though I was stuck in a bubble, and I had to find a way to break free. By my freshman year, I decided to take theater as an elective. Though I had no formal knowledge of theater, I knew I loved Hamilton and was drawn to musical theater. I soon realized that my passion for singing was matched by a newfound passion for theater. It wasn’t until my sophomore year that I had the courage to audition for a show, but when I did, I was cast in my school’s production of Mary Poppins -my first theater production.

This show means a lot to me as it paved a new road for me. That conlcudes my sophomore year! Moving on to my junior year, I participated in several memorable productions. I played John Graham Whitfield in The Night of January 16th, and later, I directed a one-act play titled Action News Now with 10% More Action by Jonathan Rand, as well as acted in three other one-act plays: Gossip, Whodunit, and Stagecraft. Gossip, directed by my friend Trae Gil, was selected to perform at the Southern Nevada Thespian Regional Festival, where we won and advanced to the State Festival, held on our home stage. At State, we won first place, and actors from the show went on to perform at the International Thespian Festival (ITF). The spring of my junior year brought our musical Chicago: Teen Edition, written by Bob Fosse and Fred Ebb. I was part of the ensemble, and it was an incredible experience. Our performance was selected to represent our school at the Nevada High School Musical Awards at the Smith Center in Las Vegas, where we performed "All That Jazz." The Smith Center is one of the most prestigious stages in Las Vegas, hosting extraordinary artists such as Diana Ross, Tony Bennett, and John Legend

Photo Credits: Elvia Creation Photography

This year, I’ve had the privilege of joining my troupe's officer board as part of the Publicity Board. Publicity has been a fun and rewarding role, allowing me to combine my creative and artistic skills while still being involved in theater off the stage. Additionally, I’ve switched gears and decided to explore technical theater. I had the opportunity to work on sound for Agatha Christie’s Murder on the Orient Express, which was an unforgettable learning experience. Following that, I directed one final one-act with my friend Taylor Solow, titled The Actor Games by Wade Bradford. It was a fun and rewarding experience working with such a large cast one last time. Currently, I am rehearsing for Godspell, and I will update you again soon when I have the chance. If you have any questions or would like to get to know me better, feel free to visit my author page, where you can find my contact information.

