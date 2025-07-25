Sin City Stones Will Debut at Horseshoe Las Vegas

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Fans of The Rolling Stones are getting the next best thing. Sin City Stones - the world's greatest Rolling Stones tribute experience - is making its high-voltage debut at the Horseshoe Las Vegas on the famed Las Vegas Strip.

Set to a blazing soundtrack from one of rock ‘n' roll's most influential bands, Sin City Stones will electrify audiences Thursdays and Saturdays at 7 p.m. at the recently announced X Rocks Theater at Horseshoe Las Vegas, beginning Thursday, August 28, 2025.

Sin City Stones is the world's greatest Rolling Stones tribute experience that specializes in replicating the look, sound, and energy of The Rolling Stones in their most iconic era. Led by Drew Johnson (Lead Vocals) and Andrew Stasi (Vocals/Guitar), Sin City Stones transports audiences through decades of timeless hits, including Start Me Up, Paint It Black, Brown Sugar, Sympathy for the Devil, (I Can't Get No) Satisfaction, and more. A popular act throughout Las Vegas, Sin City Stones makes it possible to experience the contagious energy and unmistakable music of The Rolling Stones, without seeing the legendary band themselves.

Produced and directed by husband-and-wife team Tiffany Stasi and Anthony Stasi, alongside Co-Producers Angela and Matt Stabile, Sin City Stones is more than a tribute - it's a full-scale rock celebration capturing the heart and attitude of one of music's greatest acts.