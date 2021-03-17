Shows Return To Las Vegas: All Motown, Aussie Heat, BurlesQ And More Are Now On Stage!

Entertainment is returning to Las Vegas! A number of shows have now returned to the city. Check out everything you can see on the strip below!

Alain Nu - The Man Who Knows

Be amazed by Alain Nu and experience a show designed to illustrate how connected we are despite the current circumstances.

Minds will be read, futures foretold, synchronicities revealed!

Alain Nu, "The Man Who Knows," is an international performance artist and an entertaining man of mystery. He is a mind­reader, a visionary of the future, and a "you have to see it to believe it" sort of guy.

He has starred in his own four-part miniseries for the TLC network, "The Mysterious World Of Alain Nu," and has authored two books ("State Of Mind" and "Picture Your ESP"). Highlights of his career include headlining at theaters, casinos such as Caesars Palace and OYO Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, and the Norwegian Getaway cruise ship. Nu has performed for presidents, politicians, royalty, and other ambassadors/world leaders.

Apollo Showroom at Alexis Park

Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays at 7:30 PM

All Motown

All Motown returns the Duchesses to their roots in a revue of the top-selling Motown artists of all time, including Martha and The Vandellas, Mary Wells, Gladys Knight, The Marvelettes, The Supremes, and many more in this new 75-minute tribute show.

Alexis Park Resort Hotel

Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays at 6:00 PM.

Amazing Magic with Tommy Wind

Tommy Wind, Master Magician, is a Las Vegas headliner and television celebrity illusionist known worldwide. Don't miss out on your chance to see the breathtaking show, performed by this award-winning magician that Access Hollywood referred to as an "Illusionist Extraordinaire!"

Apollo Showroom at Alexis Park

Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays at 5:30 PM

Aussie Heat

Armed with an All-Star cast of Australia's highest-skilled break dancers / poppers / freestyle and hip hop dancers, all chiseled with rock-hard bronzed, down-under bodies; It didn't take long for the word to spread that we were the new-age, revolutionary "dancers that CAN strip - not strippers that CAN'T dance."

Mosaic on the Strip

Daily at 10:00 PM

Australian Bee Gees Show

It's Saturday Night Fever every night with The Australian Bee Gees Show - A Tribute to the Bee Gees. One of the most successful and adored acts in musical history is recreated on the Las Vegas stage in a multi-media concert event. With over 22 years of experience "Jive Talkin'" you will be danced, sang and swept away with hits like, "Staying Alive," "You Should Be Dancing," and "How Deep Is Your Love."

Excalibur Hotel & Casino

Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays, Sundays at 6PM. Beginning April 3rd, Fridays and Saturdays at 4 PM.

Australia's Thunder from Down Under

The PERFECT Girls' Night Outback! Australia's HOTTEST Export - Thunder From Down Under - hits an intimate Vegas stage every night of the week showing off chiseled bodies, seductive dance routines, cheeky humor and boy-next-door charm that you won't be able to resist! Each sexy performer embodies a different female fantasy and brings it to life, turning your wildest dreams into reality. This isn't the type of show you just sit and watch - Thunder is a fully interactive experience.

Excalibur Hotel & Casino

Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays at 9:00 PM. Fridays at 9:00 PM and 11:00 PM. Saturdays at 7:00 PM, 9:00 PM, and 11:00 PM.

BurlesQ

Breathtaking. Bombastic. Bodacious: BurlesQ, the all-female review featuring a bevy of brazen boudoir beauties. Experience the Roaring Twenty-Twenties with dance and musical numbers featuring JuJu Bea, La Luna, Maxine Gun Kelly, Mickey Blue Eyes, Stella Sterling and Tricky Tatania -- staged by Folies Bergere alumna Carrie Byers Plus enjoy the comedy of renowned emcee-extraordinaire Sean E. Cooper and special guest April Brucker, America's foremost female ventriloquist.

Athena Showroom

Fridays and Saturdays at 10:00 PM

Luxor Las Vegas Hotel and Casino features Carrot Top, "Best Male Stand-Up Comedian!"

The award-winning comedy of Scott "Carrot Top" Thompson, also titled "Entertainer of the Year!" and "Comedian of the Year," keeps his audience in stitches as he unpacks trunk loads of crazy props and wacky inventions.

Carrot Top describes himself as a culmination of George Carlin ("observational humor"), Steven Wright ("dark, sick humor") and Gallagher ("the props"). Whatever his style, Carrot Top - with his trademark mop of red hair - is rocking Luxor Las Vegas right now! Don't miss the best comedic entertainment in Las Vegas!

Luxor Hotel and Casino

Mondays through Saturdays at 8:00 PM.

Delirious Comedy Club

Delirious Comedy Club brings you some of the funniest, top headlining comedians from across the globe. You may have seen them on The Tonight Show, HBO, Netflix, Conan, Bob & Tom, Comedy Central, Late Night, BET, Showtime, Howard Stern, Youtube, Amazon, USO Tours entertaining the troops and more, as well as showcasing the next generation of comedy stars.

Seating is on a first come, first served basis and begins at approximately 30 minutes prior to showtime. Full bar service is available in the showroom. We also offer VIP Seating, groups sales, holiday and celebration packages. Be sure to check out our website, social media links and purchase your tickets early for guaranteed seating.

Jubilee Theater

Showtimes are 8pm & 10pm Thursday - Sunday with an extra 6pm show on Friday & Saturday.

Extravaganza

This extravaganza of passion and thrills features sensual performances that showcase the captivating talents of over 30 of the most talented, sexy and breathtaking artists from around the world - including dancers, acrobats, aerialists, skaters, ventriloquists, comedians and, the return of the iconic showgirl to the legendary Jubilee Theatre. Beautiful feats of strength and flexibility will make you gasp while the spectacular sets, massive LED screens and state-of-the-art holograms (which include some of Las Vegas' most famous headliners, from Elvis to Frank Sinatra, among others), will take your breath away.

Jubilee Theater

Every day at 4:30 PM, 7:00 PM, and 9:30 PM.

Fantasy

FANTASY dazzles audiences nightly with alluring, high-energy performances by a stunning cast of talented dancers and powerhouse vocalist Lorena Peril. Called "the gold standard of adult revues in Las Vegas" by the Las Vegas Review-Journal, FANTASY premiered 20 years ago and has remained one of the top production shows in Las Vegas ever since. Most recently, FANTASY was named the "Best Adult Revue of All Time" by Las Vegas Weekly, and received gold for "Best Female Revue" and bronze for "Best Bachelor Party" in the Las Vegas Review-Journal's "Best of Las Vegas" awards, as well as was awarded "Best Production Show" in the 2019 Silver State Awards. Popular among singles and couples alike, the always-evolving, sexy production showcases 15 high-energy numbers set to a variety of today's top music.

Luxor Hotel and Casino

Monday through Saturday at 10:30 PM, Sundays at 8:00 PM and 10:30 PM.

Jabbawockeez

Jabbawockeez mesmerizes and entertains with its dynamic mix of awe-inspiring choreography, pulse-pounding music, and stunning special effects in their new show at MGM Grand Las Vegas. This high tech production will bring the audience up close and personal as never before with their signature white masks and intricate dance moves that have positioned the group as the world's most influential dance crew. Voted "Best Family Show" and "Best All Ages Show" for three years in a row, Jabbawockeez at MGM Grand is laugh out loud cutting edge entertainment at its best.

MGM Grand

Mondays and Thursdays at 7:00 PM, Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays at 7:00 PM and 9:30 PM.

Jokesters Comedy Club

Jokesters is proud to feature some of the most hysterical, national touring comedians along with our rotating cast of resident headliners and is proud to showcase some of the best local up and coming comedy talent in Las Vegas. And for those that can't make it to our live show, we even have our own local and national Television Show - Jokesters TV.

L.A. Comedy Club

The L.A. Comedy Club of Las Vegas has been serving Vegas tourists and locals since 2007, and is located inside the Strat Vegas. Over the years, L.A. Comedy Club won several awards and earned the reputation of being the younger rebel brother of Improv. L.A. Comedy Club was the first comedy club to bring breakout comics such as Aziz Anazari, Felipe Esparsa, and Loni Love to Las Vegas. Each week is a different live comedy event where national headlining comedians can stretch their comedic wings to provide the audience with a unique quality experience that's funny and relevant. Customers deserve something beyond the norm of the brick wall, and they will get that every night at the L.A. Comedy Club of Las Vegas.

Late Night Magic

Late Night Magic is a late-night show, featuring top magicians from Las Vegas and around the world in an intimate, cabaret style setting. The show has a simple format consisting of a host, and three to four mind-blowing acts. The idea is to give audiences a chance to experience world class magic up close without breaking the bank.

Alexis Park All Suite Resort

Fridays and Saturdays at 10:30 PM.

Laugh Factory

The world-famous Laugh Factory has a home in Vegas at the Tropicana. The comedy club features a rotating roster of established comedians and new rising stars of comedy.

Piff the Magic Dragon Show

Imagine Larry David in a dragon suit performing jaw-dropping magic tricks and you're on the right track. With more than 12 million YouTube hits to his name Piff, the standout star of "Penn & Teller: Fool Us," has performed to hundreds of thousands of people in prestigious venues such as Radio City Music Hall, the O2 Arena in London, and Sydney Opera House. His sidekick Mr Piffles, The World's First Magic Performing Chihuahua has been levitated, laminated, shackled in a straitjacket and shot out of a cannon, all in the name of entertainment. Just one thing: They don't do children's parties.

Flamingo Showroom

Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays, and Mondays at 5:00 PM, 6:00 PM, 7:00 PM, 8:00 PM, 9:00 PM.

Queens of Rock

Queens Of Rock is the ultimate one-woman rock show celebrating the greatest female rock icons of all times. Show creator and lead powerhouse vocalist, Elyzabeth Diaga (from The Voice Quebec), electrifies the stage performing hits from Heart, Joan Jett, Pat Benatar, Debbie Harry, Annie Lennox, Evanescence, and many more

Mosaic On The Strip

Mondays, Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays at 7:00 PM.

In his new, autobiographical, one-man show, renowned comedian and impersonator Rich Little brings to life many of the beloved actors, singers and politicians he has known throughout his career.

Tropicana Las Vegas

Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays at 6:30 PM.

Rock Candy: Male Revue

Indulge your sweet tooth with the Rock Candy: Male Revue that features the hottest Australian Hunks for you to salivate over.

Alexis Park All Suite Resort

Fridays and Saturdays at 8:00 PM.

Tape Face

Don't miss this silent sensation in this eccentric, whimsical experience that can be enjoyed by all ages, background and languages.

As seen on America's Got Talent and America's Got Talent: The Champions, this is a comedy show with a difference. It's utterly spectacular and endlessly inventive. "TAPE FACE" is the creation of New Zealand comedian Sam Wills, and he's created a killer cast for you inside Harrah's Las Vegas. This is sublime physical lunacy and a Vegas must see!

Harrah's Las Vegas

Sundays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays at 7:30 PM.

Terry Fator: Who's the Dummy Now

America's Got Talent winner, Terry Fator, captures the audience's hearts and funny bones with his unique brand of entertainment that combines ventriloquism, singing, comedy, and breathtaking celebrity impressions on stage nightly at the New York, New York Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas!

The BIG Little Variety Show

The Big Little Variety Show features some of the most exciting, entertaining and most sought after acts from Las Vegas and around the world. Our rotating cast of entertainers features a fresh, new and exciting variety show each night that's fun for the entire family. From comedy, magic & music to circus acts, jugglers and outrageously silly characters and maybe even a dangerous stunt or two.

Alexis Park All Suite Resort

Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays at 4:30 PM.

The Rat Pack Is Back!

Relive the days of the Rat Pack with Las Vegas' most famous Entertainers and their live big band as they appeared live in the Sands Hotel Copa Room. The only Vegas based show with national touring companies and an award from the "Congress of the United States". Now in its twenty second smash year with over 7000 performances in over 40 states, 4 foreign countries and over two million tickets sold.

Tuscany Suites and Casino

X Burlesque - Private Edition

X Burlesque - Private Edition is bringing guests a steamy, intimate topless X-perience that includes a limited edition signed poster, and each table gets to ask these gorgeous girls a question.

Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays at 7:00 PM and 10:00 PM

X Country

From the producers of X Burlesque and X Rocks comes their latest hit, X Country, "A Kick'n Topless Revue," featuring a combination of traditional and contemporary country music chart toppers. The X Country Girls dance seductively while leaving nothing to the imagination.

Sundays, Mondays, Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays at 7:00 PM and 10:00 PM.

