Feature: THE GOLDEN AGE HOLLYWOOD SHOW BRINGS CLASSIC FILM AND TV LEGENDS TO LAS VEGAS March 27-28

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An era defined by timeless charm and enduring star power comes to life at The Golden Age Hollywood Show at the Gold Coast Hotel and Casino, March 27-28.

Attendees will mix and mingle with beloved celebrities from the 1950s through the 1960s (and beyond into the 1970s). Designed as both an autograph event and a nostalgic celebration, the show offers fans a rare opportunity to connect with the personalities who helped shape classic film and television, sharing in the stories, memories and charisma that defined an iconic era of entertainment.

Sophia Loren in center

with Mimi Gibson on the right in Houseboat

Produced by former child star Mimi Gibson, the event goes beyond a traditional fan experience. She shares her heartfelt tribute to the friendships and camaraderie that bonded a generation of young performers as they navigated Hollywood at its peak. As a pioneering child actress and advocate, Gibson's involvement highlights her unique perspective and dedication to preserving Hollywood's legacy.

Gibson's own career is deeply intertwined with that legacy. Born in 1948, she began working in film at age 3, quickly becoming one of Hollywood's most recognizable child actors. Between 1951 and the early 1960s, she appeared in more than 40 films and television productions, sharing the screen with some of the industry's most celebrated talents. Her early work included I'll See You in My Dreams and Everything I Have Is Yours, followed by a role in Cecil B. DeMille's The Ten Commandments. She continued to build an impressive résumé with performances in Rebel in Town, Strange Intruder, Houseboat, The Buccaneer and The Children's Hour. In 1961, she reached a global audience as the voice of Lucky in One Hundred and One Dalmatians, a role that remains beloved by generations.

Beyond her work on screen, Gibson has made a lasting impact as an advocate for young performers. In the 1990s, she played a pivotal role in reforming the California Coogan Law, strengthening protections for child actors' earnings and working conditions. Drawing from her own experiences, she has worked to ensure that future generations enter the industry with greater safeguards and support.

Today, through The Golden Age Hollywood Show, Gibson continues to preserve and celebrate Hollywood's rich history. The event unites legendary performers, collectors, and fans in a shared pride for classic cinema and television. More than a gathering, it is a living tribute to the artistry, resilience, and enduring appeal of Hollywood's Golden Age—where the stories are timeless and the stars still shine —fostering a collective sense of heritage and pride among attendees.

Through personal appearances and interactions, attendees are invited to relive the warmth, elegance, and magic that made mid-century entertainment so enduring.

Appearing at the Show (subject to their availability)

Mimi Gibson

Beverly Washburn

Sharon Baird

Mary Badham

Keith Thibodeaux

Paul Petersen

Scott Morrow

Johnny Whitaker

Cubby O’Brien

Nadine Ashdown

Joycelyn Lew

Michael Chapin

Roberta Shore

Stanley Livingston

Stuffy Singer

Cheryl Callaway

Cynthia Pepper

Beverly Luff

Marta Kristen

Gigi Perreau

Margaret O’Brien

Pam Baird

Patrick Wayne

Gregory Moffett

Patti Brady

Jeri Weil

The weekend begins with an exclusive VIP Mix & Mingle with the stars at the Gold Coast Hotel and Casino from 6 to 8 p.m. on March 27. The Autograph Show will be held from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on March 28.

For more information, visit goldenagehollywoodshow.com.