First Friday Las Vegas Returns This Month With ARTIST TAKEOVER Event

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First Friday Foundation has announced the return of First Friday Las Vegas on April 3, with the theme “Artist Takeover.” The monthly arts event will run from 5:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. across the downtown arts district.

The April event will feature live large-scale painting along Main Street, with more than ten local artists participating. Erika Muecke has been named the featured artist for the month, presenting work that blends ancestral influences with contemporary street-art aesthetics.

Participating artists for the “Artist Takeover” include Jeff Lewis, Mary Felker, Recycled Propaganda, Mark Goddard, Tagz One, Byron Kemp Stout, Lisa Hohenshuch, Roy Thomas, Steven Horlock, Andrea Knox, and Nick Blackham.

Event Details

FIRST FRIDAY LAS VEGAS

April 3, 2026

5:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.

The event footprint will span Main Street from Charleston Boulevard to Coolidge Avenue, with the Art Walk located on Boulder Avenue and 1st Street. Food vendors and bars will be located along Main Street near Charleston.

Programming Highlights

ART WALK

Features work by local artists exhibiting in booths and nearby galleries, including Arts Factory and Art Square.

LIVE PAINTING

More than ten artists will create large-scale works in real time throughout the evening.

MUSIC AND ENTERTAINMENT

Live performances by local musicians will take place throughout the event.

FOOD AND DRINK

More than 20 food trucks and vendors will offer a range of dining options.

Additional Information

Free parking is available at designated lots with shuttle service to the event. Attendees are encouraged to use rideshare or public transit options due to expected traffic.

The First Friday residency program will also feature artists in studio spaces at Art Square, including Erika Muecke and Nancy Good.