Downtown Summerlin To Host Lei Day Parade Celebrating AAPI Heritage Month

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Downtown Summerlin will present its fifth annual Lei Day Parade on May 1, 2026, marking the start of Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month. The event will begin at 6:00 p.m. along Park Centre Drive, with pre-parade festivities starting at 5:30 p.m.

Produced in partnership with BESTAgency, the parade will feature performances by local cultural groups including Hot Lava Company, Ka Pa Hula O Ke Ola Nani, Pupu Ori Te Nati Hula, Halau Kawahine & Co., Korabo Taiko Drum Group, and The Filipino Club.

The program will highlight a range of traditional and contemporary performance styles, including Hula Kahiko, Hula Auana, Māori Haka, and Tahitian dance.

“Lei Day holds a special place in our lineup of events,” said Halee Harczynski, senior director of marketing at Downtown Summerlin. “Working with local organizations to celebrate Asian Pacific culture is deeply meaningful, and we're honored to host it each year.”

Event Information

PARK CENTRE DRIVE

Downtown Summerlin

May 1, 2026

Festivities begin at 5:30 p.m.

Parade begins at 6:00 p.m.

Admission

The event is free and open to the public.

For more information, visit summerlin.com or call 702-832-1055.