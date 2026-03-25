RED DRESS 2026: ABRA-RED-DABRA To Benefit HIV/AIDS Programs In Las Vegas

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The Sin Sity Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence will present RED DRESS 2026: ABRA-RED-DABRA on Saturday, March 28, 2026 at The Usual Place – Bar, Live Music & Event Space in Las Vegas.

The annual fundraising event supports the Sisters AIDS Drug Assistance Program (SADAP), which provides medication and financial assistance to individuals living with HIV/AIDS.

Guests are required to wear red attire for the event.

The evening will include live entertainment featuring Madame Mystery, Andrew S, Miss Brawling Beauty, Hanna Barbeara, Himbo, Josie Cavallari, Keyska Diva, and Derek Daniels, along with additional performers. The event will also include interactive elements, themed experiences, and a costume component.

“Every dollar raised during Red Dress goes back into the community,” said Sister Prudence, Abbess of the Sin Sity Sisters. “It's our way of giving back and making sure that everyone who needs help can get it — whether it's through HIV medication, PrEP, or Trans services.”

“When we first started, it was just a few of us gathering to make a difference,” added Sister Glo, Mistress of Novices. “Now, we've created a space where everyone is welcome — no matter your background, gender, or sexuality.”

Founded in 2005, the Sin Sity Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence is a nonprofit organization serving the LGBTQ+ community in Las Vegas.

Ticket Information

The event will take place at The Usual Place, 1007 S. Main Street in Las Vegas. VIP admission begins at 7:00 p.m., with general admission at 8:00 p.m. Proceeds benefit the Sisters AIDS Drug Assistance Program (SADAP).