Tickets Available for Nevada High School Musical Theater Awards on April 1

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The Nevada High School Musical Theater Awards, an annual celebration of outstanding student achievement in high school musical theater from schools throughout the state of Nevada, returns to the stage inside majestic Reynolds Hall on Sunday, May 3, 2026.

Tickets go on sale Tuesday, April 1 at 10 a.m. at TheSmithCenter.com. Discounted $10 early-bird seats will be available while supplies last.

The Nevada High School Musical Theater Awards is a regional awards program of the National High School Musical Theatre Awards, also known as the Jimmy Awards®. The Smith Center invites public, private and charter high schools throughout Nevada to participate in its NVHSMTA program.

This year’s participants will be: American Heritage Academy, Arbor View High School, Bishop Gorman High School, Bonanza High School, Boulder City High School, Carson High School, Centennial High School, Ed W. Clark High School, Coronado High School, Del Sol Academy of the Performing Arts, Desert Oasis High School, Desert Pines High School, Doral Red Rock High School, Faith Lutheran Conservatory of the Fine Arts, Foothill High School, Green Valley High School, Procter R. Hug High School, Lake Mead Christian Academy, Las Vegas Academy of the Arts, Legacy High School, Liberty High School, The Meadows School, Pahrump Valley High School, Shadow Ridge High School, Sierra Vista High School, Somerset Sky Pointe, Spring Valley High School and Western High School.

More than 20 awards will be presented during the event, in categories such as Outstanding Student Orchestra, Outstanding Costume Design and Creation, Outstanding Set Design and Construction and Outstanding Choreography Execution.

The show will also feature showcase performances from four schools, ensemble performances featuring all Lead Actor and Actress nominees and solo performances from 10 lead nominees.

In recognition of their dedication and talent, last year’s Outstanding Lead Actor and Actress – Chris Hayes from Las Vegas Academy of the Arts and Marie Muñoz from Bishop Gorman High School – received a complimentary 10-day trip to New York City, where they performed on a Broadway stage and represented Nevada in the Jimmy Awards®, named after legendary theater producer James M. Nederlander.

Hayes ultimately won the prestigious top spot for Best Performance by an Actor at the Jimmy Awards®, becoming Nevada’s first-ever male or female champion.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit TheSmithCenter.com or call 702-749-2000. Box Office phone hours are Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Please note that The Smith Center Box Office is open two hours prior to each performance.

Photo Credit: The Smith Center for the Performing Arts