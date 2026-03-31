Feature: LEGENDS & LAUGHS DEBUTS IN AND ABOUT THE ENTERTAINMENT CAPITAL OF THE WORLD

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There is no shortage of fascinating stories outside of the theatrical arena in a city that's always being watched. A weekly television series, Legends & Laughs, hosted by Emily Connor, is the newest addition to the KSNV Las Vegas NBC affiliate. Legends & Laughs will offer entertainment enthusiasts a personal look at some of the personalities who shaped—and continue to shape—the city's rich entertainment history.

The weekly series will celebrate the artists, innovators and industry leaders who, through their respective works, help define the ever-evolving identity of Las Vegas. This series will take viewers on a journey through Las Vegas's rich history of entertainment, from legendary performers like Frank Sinatra and Elvis Presley to modern icons, and its current evolution. Each episode will feature unfiltered, candid dialogue with performers, headliners and other members of the entertainment industry whose careers and contributions have spanned generations of live entertainment. Legends & Laughs will provide viewers with a glimpse into the behind-the-scenes world of live entertainment, showcasing stories of laughter, motivation, and turning points that can inspire those working in the industry and those who have yet to experience live entertainment in Las Vegas.

"I think the Vegas audience has a very high-energy mindset. The locals are certainly very entertainment-oriented, but the tourist audience is on vacation, often seeking 'over-the-top,' luxurious and indulgent experiences," explained Connor.

As for showrooms that perfectly capture "Old Vegas" vibes, there are quite a few. I do love the Golden Nugget Showroom, which is renovated but very old and original, so it definitely has an 'Old Vegas' vibe. It also still has the original dressing room designed by Sinatra. The Rat Pack is Back show at the Tuscany certainly makes a great effort when it comes to an 'Old Vegas' show. These guys are very talented and really have the Rat Pack's shtick nailed."

According to Conner, the best show is the drama backstage, behind the curtain. Whether it's on Broadway or the Las Vegas showrooms, entertainers step out on stage, deliver their lines, and sing their notes. However, their minds might be on problems with other cast members or producers, or on romantic tension with someone involved in the production. "I think this is more typical with actors and performers because of the dramatic nature of their personalities."

Connor's personal connection to entertainment runs deep. As the daughter of Diane Decker, one of the original members of the legendary folk group The Serendipity Singers, and the wife of the late comedy legend Pat Cooper, she experienced firsthand the discipline, sacrifice and artistry required to sustain a career in show business. While Connor brings decades of experience in network television and Broadway production, Legends & Laughs keeps its focus firmly on its guests.

As a board member of the New Las Vegas Walk of Stars and an advocate for preserving the city's entertainment heritage, Connor sees the series as both a tribute to our shared history and a time capsule for future generations.

She is the Founder and President of Columbus Circle Productions and, in addition to hosting Legends & Laughs, she serves as an alternate co-host on Ron Garrett's weekly Vegas Live Entertainment radio show.

Legends & Laughs broadcasts at 5:30 a.m. on Sundays on KSNV, the Las Vegas NBC affiliate. Follow on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.