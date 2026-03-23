Earth, Wind & Fire Will Return to Las Vegas for Limited Engagement

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Music group Earth, Wind & Fire will return to The Venetian Theatre inside The Venetian Resort Las Vegas this fall for a nine-show limited engagement. The nine shows going on sale are Oct. 16, 17, 18, 21, 23, 24, 28, 30, and 31, 2026. All shows are scheduled to begin at 8:30 p.m.

Since 2018, Earth, Wind & Fire have become a signature act at the resort, selling out more than 50 shows and welcoming fans from around the world to experience their live performance.

Citi is the official card of Earth, Wind & Fire’s limited engagement at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas. Citi cardmembers will have access to pre-sale tickets beginning Tuesday, March 24, at 10 a.m. PT until Thursday, March 26, at 10 p.m. PT through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete pre-sale details, visit here.

Additional pre-sales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on sale beginning Friday, March 27, at 10 a.m. PT. Tickets starting at $65, plus applicable fees, will be available for purchase at Ticketmaster.com, VenetianLasVegas.com, any box office at The Venetian Resort, or by calling 702.414.9000 or 866.641.7469.

About Earth, Wind & Fire

Earth, Wind & Fire have scored eight number one hits and have sold more than 100 million albums worldwide. They’ve released 23 albums; eight of those albums went Double Platinum and hit the Top 10, making them one of the best-selling artists of all time. They've won an impressive nine GRAMMY Awards, including one for Lifetime Achievement (2012). In 2000, Earth, Wind & Fire was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, cementing their lasting impact on popular music and, in 2019, their contributions to arts and culture was acknowledged in Washington DC with the prestigious Kennedy Center Honors.

Photo credit: Jabari Jacobs