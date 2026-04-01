Oz Pearlman To Make Las Vegas Strip Headlining Debut At Encore Theater

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Mentalist Oz Pearlman will make his Las Vegas Strip headlining debut with a one-night-only performance at the Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas on May 2, 2026. Tickets will go on sale April 3 at 10:00 a.m. PT.

Pearlman will present OZ “THE MENTALIST” PEARLMAN LIVE, an interactive show featuring demonstrations of mind reading and prediction in an intimate theater setting. The performance marks his first time headlining a Strip venue.

Pearlman gained national recognition as a finalist on NBC’s America’s Got Talent and later won an Emmy Award for his television special Oz Knows. His television appearances, including features on major networks and sports broadcasts, have collectively reached more than one billion viewers.

Performance Details

ENCORE THEATER AT Wynn Las Vegas

May 2, 2026 at 6:30 p.m.

Ticketing Information

Tickets will go on sale April 3 at 10:00 a.m. PT and will be available through Ticketmaster and OzPearlman.com.

About Oz Pearlman

Oz Pearlman is a mentalist and performer who has appeared on programs including 60 Minutes, The Tonight Show, and The TODAY Show. He is also the author of Read Your Mind: Proven Habits for Success from the World’s Greatest Mentalist and has completed multiple endurance races including the Badwater 135 and the Hawaii Ironman World Championships.