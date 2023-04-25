Scott Bradlee's Postmodern Jukebox To Bring LIFE IN THE PAST LANE Tour To The Theater At Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, November 2023

Scott Bradlee's genre-bending musical variety show, Postmodern Jukebox (PMJ) will make a stop on their Life in the Past Lane World Tour at The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, part of Curio Collection by Hilton, for a one-night-only performance on Thursday, November 9, 2023.

The tour will feature the group's revamped show, blending modern day earworms and iconic pop hits with the original styles that put American pop music on the map. Tickets go on sale to the public this Friday, April 28, 2023 at 10 a.m. PST on AXS.com.

Making sure the thrill of hearing classic genres of live music never dies down, PMJ is composed of exceptional singers and musicians who have mastered the ability to move an audience. Performing across genres such as Ragtime, Swing, Big Band, Country, Western, Doo Woop and Soul, PMJ fits everyone's groove.

Equal parts time-traveling musical variety show and career-launching talent platform, PMJ features a cast of performers from their popular YouTube channel that bring the musical universe to life. PMJ encourages listeners to leave the futuristic age of AI chatbots and virtual realities at home and take a roadtrip to experience Life in the Past Lane, where vintage attire is encouraged.

The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas is proud to offer an expansive VIP service including open bar packages, private expedited entry, dedicated hosts, merchandise delivery, custom swag, and access to luxury suites and VIP lounges to its guests for an unparalleled live entertainment experience. To learn more about the venue's VIP service or to book, please email TheTheaterVIP@aegpresents.com.

For more information on this performance or for news from The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, visit virginhotelslv.com. Virgin Hotels Las Vegas proudly offers complimentary self-parking.

