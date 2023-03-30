Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Rouge Room Unveils Rip-Roaring Weekend Live Entertainment Lineup

Featuring an impressive lineup of live performances designed to enhance the Rouge Room experience from start to finish.

Mar. 30, 2023  

Rouge Room Unveils Rip-Roaring Weekend Live Entertainment Lineup

Rouge Room, Wish You Were Here Group's immersive cocktail and dining experience inside Red Rock Casino, Resort and Spa, shares its entertainment programming featuring an impressive lineup of live performances designed to enhance the Rouge Room experience from start to finish.

"At Rouge Room, live entertainment pairs well with any dish," said Wish You Were Here Group Owner and Restaurateur Nick Mathers. "We worked closely with a variety of entertainers from Las Vegas and Los Angeles to curate an entertainment lineup that sets the table for surprise and excitement, keeping the energy going throughout the entire experience."

Jazz Eclectic Vegas

Thursday | 8 p.m. - Close

Rouge Room presents 'Jazz Eclectic Vegas,' an energetic live jazz performance featuring a variety of instrumentalists accompanied by vocals from a specially curated lineup of local performers. Varying each week, Jazz Eclectic Vegas serves up spontaneity and surprise every Thursday.

Live Piano

Friday | 7 p.m. - 11 p.m.

Sultry piano renditions of familiar top-hits with classic flair.

L'Experience Du Rouge

Saturday | 7 p.m. - 11 p.m.

Rouge Room presents 'L'experience du Rouge,' Wish You Were Here Group's modern take on a Moulin Rouge experience. A sexy and provocative evening featuring contortionists, Parisian personalities and other atmospheric entertainment adorned in red feathers and fans sashaying between tables and interacting with guests accompany the live music renditions throughout Saturday night.

Live Piano

Sunday | 6 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Sultry piano renditions of familiar top-hits with classic flair.

As Rouge Room continues to evolve, so will its live entertainment offerings. For additional information, please visit https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2234017®id=22&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.rougeroomlv.com%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1.

The beloved hospitality group, Wish You Were Here Group welcomes Rouge Room to Las Vegas - this sophisticated Parisian indoor and outdoor lounge inspired by the 1920's is located inside Red Rock Casino, Resort & Spa. Brought to life by Owner and Restaurateur Nick Mathers, the creator of Los Angeles' Élephante and Las Vegas' Kassi Beach House amongst other notable venues across the country, Rouge Room features elevated French driven cuisine, experiential cocktail offerings and diverse live entertainment, in addition to an upscale adult poolside experience featuring eight cabanas, multiple lounge style seating options and a full bar. Learn more at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2234017®id=22&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.rougeroomlv.com%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1.




Three Square Food Banks Annual Spring Campaign Returns In Effort To Bag Childhood Hunger Photo
Three Square Food Bank's Annual Spring Campaign Returns In Effort To 'Bag Childhood Hunger'
Three Square Food Bank continues the fight against hunger with the return of its Bag Childhood Hunger Campaign on Saturday, April 1. Donations made through Wednesday, May 31 will have double the impact, thanks to generous matching sponsors Nevada Gold Mines operated by Barrick and NV Energy Foundation.
Cult Comedy HOUSE OF YES Makes Majestic Debut Photo
Cult Comedy HOUSE OF YES Makes Majestic Debut
Majestic Repertory Theatre continues its tribute to 1990s nostalgia by presenting the pitch black comedy The House of Yes by Wendy MacLeod.
Sarah Hester Ross Comedy Special is Coming To Coops Cabaret And Hot Spot Tomorrow Photo
Sarah Hester Ross' Comedy Special is Coming To Coop's Cabaret And Hot Spot Tomorrow
Sarah Hester Ross combines powerful vocals, musical talent, comedic timing, original songwriting, and a significant stage presence. Wowing audiences for years, she will be performing a preview of her comedy special at Coop's Cabaret and Hot Spot.
Black Tap At The Venetian Resort Las Vegas Partners With SIX The Musical Aragon Tour On Th Photo
Black Tap At The Venetian Resort Las Vegas Partners With SIX The Musical Aragon Tour On The UnSHAKEable
Attention all QUEENDOM! Award-winning burger joint Black Tap Las Vegas is partnering with the Tony-Award-winning SIX The Musical Aragon Tour on a limited-time CrazyShake, The UnSHAKEable**. (The limited-time shake will be available at Black Tap Las Vegas to celebrate with the launch of SIX at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas, performing in The Palazzo Theatre now through May 7). 

More Hot Stories For You


Three Square Food Bank's Annual Spring Campaign Returns In Effort To 'Bag Childhood Hunger'Three Square Food Bank's Annual Spring Campaign Returns In Effort To 'Bag Childhood Hunger'
March 29, 2023

Three Square Food Bank continues the fight against hunger with the return of its Bag Childhood Hunger Campaign on Saturday, April 1. Donations made through Wednesday, May 31 will have double the impact, thanks to generous matching sponsors Nevada Gold Mines operated by Barrick and NV Energy Foundation.
Cult Comedy HOUSE OF YES Makes Majestic DebutCult Comedy HOUSE OF YES Makes Majestic Debut
March 29, 2023

Majestic Repertory Theatre continues its tribute to 1990s nostalgia by presenting the pitch black comedy The House of Yes by Wendy MacLeod.
Sarah Hester Ross' Comedy Special is Coming To Coop's Cabaret And Hot Spot TomorrowSarah Hester Ross' Comedy Special is Coming To Coop's Cabaret And Hot Spot Tomorrow
March 28, 2023

Sarah Hester Ross combines powerful vocals, musical talent, comedic timing, original songwriting, and a significant stage presence. Wowing audiences for years, she will be performing a preview of her comedy special at Coop's Cabaret and Hot Spot.
Black Tap At The Venetian Resort Las Vegas Partners With SIX The Musical Aragon Tour On The UnSHAKEableBlack Tap At The Venetian Resort Las Vegas Partners With SIX The Musical Aragon Tour On The UnSHAKEable
March 27, 2023

Attention all QUEENDOM! Award-winning burger joint Black Tap Las Vegas is partnering with the Tony-Award-winning SIX The Musical Aragon Tour on a limited-time CrazyShake, The UnSHAKEable**. (The limited-time shake will be available at Black Tap Las Vegas to celebrate with the launch of SIX at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas, performing in The Palazzo Theatre now through May 7). 
Matt Zarley to Premiere New Musical Web Series 11 O'CLOCK NUMBER Next WeekMatt Zarley to Premiere New Musical Web Series 11 O'CLOCK NUMBER Next Week
March 25, 2023

Broadway veteran and award-winning recording artist Matt Zarley will premiere a new, twelve-episode musical web series, “11 O'Clock Number,” on Monday, March 27, 2023, at 11 p.m. ET.
share