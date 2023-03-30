Rouge Room Unveils Rip-Roaring Weekend Live Entertainment Lineup

Rouge Room, Wish You Were Here Group's immersive cocktail and dining experience inside Red Rock Casino, Resort and Spa, shares its entertainment programming featuring an impressive lineup of live performances designed to enhance the Rouge Room experience from start to finish.

"At Rouge Room, live entertainment pairs well with any dish," said Wish You Were Here Group Owner and Restaurateur Nick Mathers. "We worked closely with a variety of entertainers from Las Vegas and Los Angeles to curate an entertainment lineup that sets the table for surprise and excitement, keeping the energy going throughout the entire experience."

Jazz Eclectic Vegas

Thursday | 8 p.m. - Close

Rouge Room presents 'Jazz Eclectic Vegas,' an energetic live jazz performance featuring a variety of instrumentalists accompanied by vocals from a specially curated lineup of local performers. Varying each week, Jazz Eclectic Vegas serves up spontaneity and surprise every Thursday.

Live Piano

Friday | 7 p.m. - 11 p.m.

Sultry piano renditions of familiar top-hits with classic flair.

L'Experience Du Rouge

Saturday | 7 p.m. - 11 p.m.

Rouge Room presents 'L'experience du Rouge,' Wish You Were Here Group's modern take on a Moulin Rouge experience. A sexy and provocative evening featuring contortionists, Parisian personalities and other atmospheric entertainment adorned in red feathers and fans sashaying between tables and interacting with guests accompany the live music renditions throughout Saturday night.

Live Piano

Sunday | 6 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Sultry piano renditions of familiar top-hits with classic flair.

