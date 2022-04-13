ROUGE: THE SEXIEST SHOW IN VEGAS Will Make World Premiere at The STRAT Theater This Weekend

ROUGE: The Sexiest Show in Vegas, is an exciting, topless spectacular and immersive sensual experience created to heat up the stage at The STRAT Theater for a unique, ravishing, and elegant theatrical experience. Tickets are on sale now, with a special 25% discount off all ticket price levels for preview performances April 16 through 30, at The STRAT Hotel, Casino & SkyPod in Las Vegas. Prepare to feel naughty.



ROUGE is not just a show - it's a journey of seduction and adult adventure designed to unleash one's fantasies mixed with some extreme humor. We all have a fantasy - and this full-scale, erotic production will bring them to life - on stage in ONE spectacular show. The provocative cast of 18 stunningly gorgeous topless women and men will stimulate your senses, as well as please and tease your inner voyeur.



Created by Hanoch Rosènn, the man behind the hit shows Extravaganza and WOW - The Vegas Spectacular, ROUGE combines "sexpertise" with acrobats, aerialists, dancers, contortionists, comedians, hand balancers and more, while transporting audiences into a fully immersive sensual experience. This time Rosènn is pushing the envelope to create an adult playground for both the performers and audiences alike.



"I'm excited to bring ROUGE to the amazing theater at The STRAT and to celebrate the beauty of passion and desire in a provocative and elegant way," said Rosènn. "The show will take the audience on a journey where each scene is a world onto itself - rich with costumes, music, props, scenery, cutting-edge video design, lighting, and sound, designed to immerse you into your deepest fantasy. We've assembled a cast of some of the top, internationally award-winning men and women who are renowned for their artistry."



Rosènn has also enlisted some top talent to join his Creative Team, including choreographer Nathan J. Clarke, (Creative Director and Choreographer for The Voice UK for four consecutive years and has worked with such artists as Annie Lennox, Rihanna, Queen and Robbie Williams). In addition, Lighting Designer Charles Morrison (Finding Magic Mike/HBO Max) is on board to design an erotic world inside The STRAT Theater; as well as, Costume Designer Ella Kolesnik (Swan Lake Rock Opera); Video Designer Shai Bonder (The Voice, and lead video designer for Eurovision 2019); Musical Director, Gur Murad (WOW, Extravaganza and various musicals and circus shows); award-winning Set Designer Michael Kramenko (ONE, presented by Rita, the biggest Israeli musical); Resident & Artistic Director, Sheer Davidai (WOW and Extravaganza); Music Planner, Kobi Ben Atar; and, Artistic Advisor, Yaniv Hadad.



"We are thrilled to be working with Hanoch Rosènn as he brings this edgy, seductive, first-of-its-kind show to The STRAT," said Brad Goldberg, Chief Marketing Officer of Golden Entertainment, Inc., parent company of The STRAT Hotel, Casino & SkyPod. "ROUGE continues the incredible transformation of The STRAT to, what has become, a must-visit entertainment destination."



"We are really excited to have ROUGE as our latest production to be presented at The STRAT," said Adam Steck of SPI Entertainment, a global theatrical production company who along with SR. VP Alex Schechter program and operate The STRAT Theater. "Adding this unique and sensual late-night show is the perfect production to round out our eclectic and diverse entertainment offerings for our state-of-the-art theater."



Whether it's ancient Rome, the Palace of Versailles or, modern-day Las Vegas, ROUGE will be sure to immerse the audience into a world of decadence, celebration and sensuality.

ROUGE will perform nightly Tuesday through Sunday at 10pm (dark Monday) with an additional show on Tuesdays at 8pm, inside The STRAT Theater at The STRAT Hotel, Casino & SkyPod in Las Vegas. Tickets are $49 - $99 (VIP experience) + taxes and fees. Must be 18+. (A special 25% discount off all ticket price levels will apply to preview performances April 16 through 30.) Tickets on sale now and can be purchased at TheSTRAT.com or by calling 702-380-7777. For more information visit Rouge-Vegas.com.