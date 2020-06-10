Preserve Nevada Releases Annual List of Endangered Sites

KNSV has reported that Preserve Nevada has come out with its annual list of endangered sites in the state, one of the locations being The Huntridge Theatre.

Michael Green, the executive director of Preserve Nevada and an assistant professor of history at UNLV shared the sites' significance:

"The Huntridge opened in World War II... The Huntridge development was right by it at Charleston and Maryland. It ended up being the first movie theater here to be desegregated. The operator of it, Lloyd Katz, legally didn't have to do it, but he did it and that speaks to its historic importance on several levels."

Green continued to say, "The Huntridge was a concert venue. It has been vacant for a lot of years. It's really dilapidated. It needs a lot of work. We have an owner for it, who apparently really wants to get it back into shape and we hope this kind of listing of it, encourages the owner, the city, the county, the community interest, all of whom really want to save the Huntridge."

