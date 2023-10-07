Photos: First Look at Darren Aronofsky's POSTCARDS FROM EARTH at Sphere

Postcard from Earth – a first-of-its-kind immersive film by Academy Award-nominated director Darren Aronofsky, is a portrait of our planet, re-imagined as a sci-fi experience. The film brings audiences on a voyage spanning all seven continents, and deep into the ocean, high into the mountains, into the eye of a storm, and out into space.



Postcard from Earth takes full advantage of Sphere’s experiential, next-generation technologies to transport audiences and engage the senses, making them feel like they have traveled to new worlds without ever leaving their seats in Las Vegas.



This includes utilizing the interior LED display plane that wraps up, over, and around the audience to create a fully immersive visual environment. At 16K x 16K, it is the highest resolution LED screen on Earth. Through Sphere Immersive Sound, a variety of technologies, including beamforming, enable audio to be directed to specific locations at a volume that remains consistent – from point of origin to destination. Sphere’s audio system also allows sound designers to create a virtual point of origin and place it in a precise spatial location – meaning audio can be directed to the listener so that it sounds close, even though the source is far away.



Postcard from Earth is also the first production to feature the venue’s multi-sensory 4D technologies. This includes immersive seats with an infrasound haptic system that will use deep vibrations so guests can feel the experience – such as the rumble of thunder or a soaring rocket launch. Sphere also utilizes environmental effects to rouse the senses – the feeling of a cool breeze and familiar scents – which help audiences conjure the feeling of being there.



Credits for Postcard from Earth include: directed by Darren Aronofsky; written by Ari Handel & Darren Aronofsky; produced by Darren Aronofsky, Ari Handel, Graham Booth; Executive Producer Jane Rosenthal; Director of Photography Matthew Libatique, ASC, LPS; Production Designer James Chinlund; Edited by Jennifer Lame, ACE; Supervising Producer Ronan Browne; Field Producer Richard Evans; Sphere Director of Photography Andrew Shulkind; Costume Designer Ane Crabtree; Music Concept by Rob Simonsen; Music Produced by Rob Simonsen and Ben Wynn; Music by Brendan Angelides, Judson Crane, Nathan Johnson, Rob Simonsen, Joseph Trapanese, Ben Wynn, Jeremy Zuckerman; Music Supervisor Julianne Jordan; Casting by Mary Vernieu and Bret Howe; Cast: Byron – Brandon Santana, Fang – Zaya Ribeiro.



For more information on The Sphere Experience and to purchase tickets, visit the link below.

