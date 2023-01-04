Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Vote Now 2022 BroadwayWorld Las Vegas Awards

Park West Fine Art Museum & Gallery to Present Three-Month Artist Showcase With Chris Elliman

Elliman’s one-of-a-kind work will hang alongside masterpieces by Picasso, Rembrandt, Renoir, and other art legends.

Jan. 04, 2023  
Park West Fine Art Museum & Gallery to Present Three-Month Artist Showcase With Chris Elliman

Park West Fine Art Museum & Gallery is kicking off its 2023 artist showcase series with a special three-month exhibition from Made in Vegas 2022 winner, surrealist artist Chris Elliman. Selected from nearly 500 Las Vegas-based artists, Elliman's one-of-a-kind work will hang alongside masterpieces by Picasso, Rembrandt, Renoir, and other art legends at Park West's Las Vegas location from Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023 through Friday, March 31, 2023.


In celebration of the showcase, fans will have the opportunity to meet Elliman, while he hosts a live painting, meet-and-greet and Q&A on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Park West Gallery inside the Forum Shops at Caesars Palace.

Elliman is a self-taught artist and tireless creative with boundless imagination. Chris has proven his hyper-detailed style of visual jazz is not just hypnotic, but also collected in places all over the world. More than 30 years of experience studying the masters through endless art books, remastering, and extensive travel, his artistic voice brings jaws to the floor every time. With so much content in every piece it is hard for anyone to not appreciate the level of dedication and patience it takes to bring these pieces to light. Each piece carries the viewer through incredible stories and metaphorical landscapes, while holding a bigger main composition. For more information or to view Elliman's portfolio of work, please visit daftpixel.com/artist-commentary.

Park West Gallery has two locations at The Forum Shops at Caesars Palace on the famed Las Vegas Strip. Current hours of operation are 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Sunday. For more information, please visit ParkWestVegas.com or call 702-630-1037.


Keep up with Park West Gallery on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube at @ParkWestGallery.

About Park West Gallery

Park West Gallery is the world's largest art dealer, bringing the experience of collecting fine art to more than 3 million customers since 1969. Whether it's masterpieces from history's greatest artists or the latest artwork from leading contemporary icons, Park West offers something for everyone through its accessible art exhibitions and auctions all over the world. You can learn more about Park West Gallery at ParkWestGallery.com. Park West also hosts live-streaming online art auctions every weekend. To learn more about Park West's online collecting events, visit ParkWestGallery.com/online/




Celebrity Chef Alicia Shevetone and Pop Star Tiffany Bring AN EVENING WITH TIFFANY To Las Photo
Celebrity Chef Alicia Shevetone and Pop Star Tiffany Bring AN EVENING WITH TIFFANY To Las Vegas
Iconic pop star Tiffany is returning to Las Vegas with a one-of-a-kind entertainment and culinary experience. Presented by Chef Alicia Shevetone, An Evening With Tiffany will celebrate the legendary vocalist and songwriter's celebrated career with an acoustic performance and personal stories, accompanied with an exceptional dining experience in an intimate cabaret setting.
Feature: COOPS CABARET AND HOT SPOT DEBUTS WITH A SHOW AND LUNCH SERIES Photo
Feature: COOP'S CABARET AND HOT SPOT DEBUTS WITH A SHOW AND LUNCH SERIES
Coop's Cabaret and Hot Spot opened to a sold out enthusiastic audience with acclaimed vocalist and entertainer Michelle Johnson, known as 'Las Vegas' First Lady of Jazz,' with pianist Dan Ellis on Jan. 3. The award-winning singer and tribute artist Kelly Vohnn will continue to delight audiences with My Roots Are Showing with Mike Clark on Jan. 4. The amazing Ruby Lewis sings her heart out with Blue Eyed Soul with Dan Ellis on Jan. 5 and Elvis Tribute Artist Ben King pays homage to Elvis’ birthday on Jan. 8.
Yachtley Crew To Perform on The KLAS & KTLA TVs 29th Annual LAS VEGAS COUNTDOWN TO 202 Photo
Yachtley Crew To Perform on The KLAS & KTLA TV's 29th Annual LAS VEGAS COUNTDOWN TO 2023
Yachtley Crew, “The Titans Of Soft Rock” will be performing on the upcoming KLAS-TV 29th Annual “Las Vegas Countdown To 2023,” a live New Year’s Eve special on Saturday, December 31st with coverage from 8:58 PM to 12:35 AM PST.
Photos: Journey To The Underworld In CHRISTMAS IN HELL In Las Vegas Photo
Photos: Journey To The Underworld In CHRISTMAS IN HELL In Las Vegas
“Christmas In Hell,” the very unconventional holiday musical by Gary Apple, is finishing its premier run in Las Vegas. If you weren’t in Sin City to see it,  take this photo journey into the bowels of Hell to get a glimpse of what you missed.

More Hot Stories For You


Kevin Hart Returns To Vegas In March 2023 With Back-to-Back Performances At Resorts World Las VegasKevin Hart Returns To Vegas In March 2023 With Back-to-Back Performances At Resorts World Las Vegas
January 4, 2023

Emmy & GRAMMY-nominated comedian and actor, Kevin Hart, announces his return to the stage at Resorts World Theatre in the New Year with back-to-back performances in March 2023.
Aquaria and Jorgeous to Join RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE LIVE! Las Vegas at Flamingo Las VegasAquaria and Jorgeous to Join RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE LIVE! Las Vegas at Flamingo Las Vegas
January 4, 2023

When RuPaul’s Drag Race Live! returns on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023, two new queens will be slaying the Flamingo Las Vegas stage – Season 10 winner Aquaria and fresh from Season 14, Jorgeous. 
Park West Fine Art Museum & Gallery to Present Three-Month Artist Showcase With Chris EllimanPark West Fine Art Museum & Gallery to Present Three-Month Artist Showcase With Chris Elliman
January 4, 2023

Park West Fine Art Museum & Gallery is kicking off its 2023 artist showcase series with a special three-month exhibition from Made in Vegas 2022 winner, surrealist artist Chris Elliman.
Celebrity Chef Alicia Shevetone and Pop Star Tiffany Bring AN EVENING WITH TIFFANY To Las VegasCelebrity Chef Alicia Shevetone and Pop Star Tiffany Bring AN EVENING WITH TIFFANY To Las Vegas
January 3, 2023

Iconic pop star Tiffany is returning to Las Vegas with a one-of-a-kind entertainment and culinary experience. Presented by Chef Alicia Shevetone, An Evening With Tiffany will celebrate the legendary vocalist and songwriter's celebrated career with an acoustic performance and personal stories, accompanied with an exceptional dining experience in an intimate cabaret setting.
Yachtley Crew To Perform on The KLAS & KTLA TV's 29th Annual LAS VEGAS COUNTDOWN TO 2023Yachtley Crew To Perform on The KLAS & KTLA TV's 29th Annual LAS VEGAS COUNTDOWN TO 2023
December 29, 2022

Yachtley Crew, “The Titans Of Soft Rock” will be performing on the upcoming KLAS-TV 29th Annual “Las Vegas Countdown To 2023,” a live New Year’s Eve special on Saturday, December 31st with coverage from 8:58 PM to 12:35 AM PST.
share