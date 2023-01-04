Park West Fine Art Museum & Gallery to Present Three-Month Artist Showcase With Chris Elliman

Park West Fine Art Museum & Gallery is kicking off its 2023 artist showcase series with a special three-month exhibition from Made in Vegas 2022 winner, surrealist artist Chris Elliman. Selected from nearly 500 Las Vegas-based artists, Elliman's one-of-a-kind work will hang alongside masterpieces by Picasso, Rembrandt, Renoir, and other art legends at Park West's Las Vegas location from Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023 through Friday, March 31, 2023.



In celebration of the showcase, fans will have the opportunity to meet Elliman, while he hosts a live painting, meet-and-greet and Q&A on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Park West Gallery inside the Forum Shops at Caesars Palace.



Elliman is a self-taught artist and tireless creative with boundless imagination. Chris has proven his hyper-detailed style of visual jazz is not just hypnotic, but also collected in places all over the world. More than 30 years of experience studying the masters through endless art books, remastering, and extensive travel, his artistic voice brings jaws to the floor every time. With so much content in every piece it is hard for anyone to not appreciate the level of dedication and patience it takes to bring these pieces to light. Each piece carries the viewer through incredible stories and metaphorical landscapes, while holding a bigger main composition. For more information or to view Elliman's portfolio of work, please visit daftpixel.com/artist-commentary.

Park West Gallery has two locations at The Forum Shops at Caesars Palace on the famed Las Vegas Strip. Current hours of operation are 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Sunday. For more information, please visit ParkWestVegas.com or call 702-630-1037.



