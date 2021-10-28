PIFF THE MAGIC DRAGON Announces Three-Year Extension At Flamingo Las Vegas

"Piff the Magic Dragon" has been extended at Flamingo Las Vegas through 2024. Las Vegas' favorite magic dragon will continue to perform his resident show inside the Flamingo Showroom for three more years. The announcement comes as the acclaimed production approaches its six-year anniversary at the world-famous, center-Strip resort this November.



"Since 2015, Piff the Magic Dragon, Jade Simone and, of course, Mr. Piffles have entertained our guests at Flamingo with their unique blend of wit, comedy and magic," said Chris Yancey, Vice President of Entertainment at Caesars Entertainment. "We are incredibly pleased to see Piff's show grow over the years, and we look forward to many more years of laughter and success at Flamingo."



First performing in Bugsy's Cabaret, "Piff the Magic Dragon" can now be seen in the larger Flamingo Showroom - meeting the popular demand of longtime fans and first-time audience members alike.



After wowing audiences and judges as the breakout star and a finalist of the 10th season of "America's Got Talent," Piff quickly landed a residency at Flamingo Las Vegas, where he has headlined since Nov. 7, 2015.



Piff's deadpan comedic delivery, stunning feats of magic, signature dragon suit and, of course, Mr. Piffles, have made him a celebrated fixture on the Las Vegas entertainment scene. The Las Vegas Review-Journal has lauded his show with its coveted A-rating and he has received the Best of Las Vegas award for Best Comedian, Best Magician and Best Headliner. As The New York Times proclaimed, "How are you going to top a guy in a dragon suit?"



As an active member of the Las Vegas community, Piff is frequently seen around town at charitable events and lending his support to populations and causes near and dear to his heart. From active duty military and veterans to first responders, frontline workers and, most recently, teachers and educational staff, Piff never shies away from opportunities to both give back and pay it forward.



In 2021, Piff shot a pilot presentation for The CW, about which more information is soon to be announced.



"I am very excited to continue to perform at Flamingo on the Las Vegas Strip for the next three years," said Piff. "I now hold the record for longest run of any magic-performing dragon with a magic Chihuahua and am so proud. Thank you, Caesars Entertainment."



Mr. Piffles could not be reached for comment.



"Piff the Magic Dragon" performs at 7 p.m. Thursday through Monday inside of the Flamingo Showroom at Flamingo Las Vegas. Tickets start at $62.95 (plus taxes and fees) and are now on sale. For more information, visit caesars.com/shows or call (855) 234-7469.