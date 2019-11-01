The outlandish crew of the starship OPM 73 celebrated their 800th space flight from Uranus to Las Vegas with another uproarious in-flight performance of OPIUM while en route to The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. After landing and disembarking its load of Halloween costume-clad passengers following the 10 p.m. journey, the crew celebrated backstage with the ultimate OPIUM-themed cake by Las Vegas' own Just a Bite Cheesecakes. With the performance coinciding with Halloween, any passenger who boarded the OPM 73 in costume received a complimentary Spocktail, resulting in an extra rowdy in-flight performance and a standing ovation for the galaxy's most incredible entertainers and space oddities.

Journey on a trip to a new dimension of entertainment with OPIUM, the new adults-only show at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas from Spiegelworld, the creators of ABSINTHE. On a wild ride aboard the OPM 73 from Uranus to Las Vegas, the spaceship's twisted crew are at your service with in-flight entertainment provided by the galaxy's most talented variety performers and other space oddities. Featuring an alien chanteuse and a house band cranking out Planet Earth's greatest hits, OPIUM is a fast, funny, and funky love letter to every B-grade science fiction movie ever made. As some guy on Facebook said, it's like "Rocky Horror Picture Show met Buck Rogers and exploded in Captain Kirk's pants!" For tickets and more information, visit Spiegelworld.com.





