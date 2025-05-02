North America's Largest Immersive F1 Attraction Debuts At Grand Prix Plaza In Las Vegas

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



North America’s largest and most dynamic Formula 1® attraction is now open at Grand Prix Plaza in Las Vegas. Set within the 39-acre, multi-use complex that houses the state-of-the-art Las Vegas Grand Prix Pit Building, the entertainment destination features more than 100,000 square feet of ticketed F1 attractions, including:

F1® X: The interactive Formula 1 experience offers guests a tech-driven journey through a cutting-edge exhibition, featuring legendary artifacts, memorabilia and hands-on activations. Visitors can design their own virtual F1 car and virtually race on the Las Vegas Strip Circuit® from the driver’s seat in a 4D theater.

F1® DRIVE: This official F1 karting attraction puts guests behind the wheel on a section of the Las Vegas Strip Circuit, racing through the actual pitlane and team garages. High-performance karts, LED steering wheel displays and F1-style DRS technology deliver an experience that channels the speed, sights and sounds of the sport.

F1® HUB: The Hub is the heart of Grand Prix Plaza and houses F1 SIMS, a flagship F1 store, and Fuel & Fork – Grand Prix Plaza’s sleek dining space serving modern American dishes and creative cocktails.

Private Event Spaces: Grand Prix Plaza offers three Formula 1®-inspired venues for private events of all kinds: Turn 1 Lounge, Cooldown Room and the GPP Garage. Additionally, planners can opt for custom event spaces on the third level and the Rooftop.

“The opening of Grand Prix Plaza is a remarkable milestone for Formula 1 in North America. It embodies everything people love about the sport – innovation, teamwork, precision and adrenaline-fueled excitement,” said Emily Prazer, President and CEO of Las Vegas Grand Prix, Inc. and Chief Commercial Officer for Formula 1. “From the interactive F1® X to the speed of F1® DRIVE and gathering place at F1® HUB, Grand Prix Plaza brings fans closer to the world of Formula 1 than ever before. Visitors of all ages can not only learn about the storied history of the sport but also immerse themselves in its cutting-edge future through simulation, karting and exclusive exhibitions.”

Tickets are on sale at GrandPrixPlaza.com. A look into its three attractions:

F1® X: A first-of-its kind attraction, F1® X brings guests to the heart of the action, where innovation and adrenaline combine. As the most cutting-edge and interactive Formula 1 experience ever created, the 20,000-square-foot F1® X features artifacts never-before-seen in North America from 75 years of the sport, including historic Ferrari, Lotus and Red Bull cars; the opportunity for guests to design their own Formula 1 car and see it come to life; and check out the Las Vegas Strip Circuit from the driver’s seat in a 4D environment. PIT PASS: Guests start by creating their own F1 experience with an exclusive interactive Pit Pass. Each participant designs a personal driver profile and creates their own F1 team, choosing a name, colors and logo. LEARN - Event Technical Center (ETC), 75 Years of Formula 1 and F1 Factory: The first stop is the "ETC," a replica of a high-tech F1 broadcast center. Guests journey into the recreated F1 control room – a command center that broadcasts the thrill of live races across the globe. Special guest appearances can be seen throughout F1® X with cutting-edge hologram technology. Guests then head into the “75 Years of F1,” diving into the development, technology and high-stakes competition. Spanning 1950 to 2025, the space features exclusive F1 racecars, helmets, race suits, trophies and more, with many being displayed for the first time in North America. Next, “F1 Factory” walks guests through the evolution of the modern F1 car to discover the craftsmanship behind the world’s fastest racing machines. Notable objects include Lando Norris’ genuine race seat from the 2021 season, a never-before-seen 2022 McLaren front wing, a 2023 Aston Martin AMR23 replica, and more. CREATE- Design Studio: In the Design Studio, fans bring their F1 vision to life. Guests customize their Formula 1 car using a cutting-edge digital workshop, including colors, patterns and livery. Their creation is then projection mapped onto a Formula 1 car for a fun photo opportunity. EXPERIENCE - Pit Wall Experience, Pit Stop Demo, Driver Briefing Room and 4D Theater: Fans can test their skills with hands-on racing challenges, starting with the Pit Wall Experience – a high-tech simulation where guest experience real-time race communication from iconic team principals and drivers and get a glimpse at how they strategized at the 2024 Las Vegas Grand Prix. Next, the Pit Stop Demo lets fans step into the role of an elite crew, executing a rapid tire change using real tools. In the Driver Briefing Room, guests explore the intense focus and athleticism required to become an F1 legend while they wait to step into the driver’s seat. Then it's off to the 4D Theater, where they race the Las Vegas Strip Circuit in a hyper-realistic experience featuring visuals from F1 helmet cams, roaring engines, burning rubber scents and immersive motion effects. The journey wraps at the Cool Down Room and Podium Photo Ops, where guests can celebrate their victory with their team-branded photos and a podium moment.



Adult prices are $79. Military, child and senior tickets are $69. Locals price is $59.

F1® DRIVE: The first and only F1® DRIVE in North America, this high-speed karting adventure puts guests behind the wheel on part of the Las Vegas Strip Circuit – marking the first time a karting attraction has operated on part of a Formula 1 track. Drivers can take on 1,696 feet of track with 31 turns in bespoke F1-inspired karts reaching speeds of up to 30 miles per hour. Equipped with Drag Reduction System (DRS), Energy Recovery System (ERS), LED steering wheel displays and realistic engine sounds, F1® DRIVE brings the thrill of racing to life. THE KARTS: Each F1® DRIVE kart features an advanced LCD steering wheel display offering real-time data like lap times, interval gaps, boost levels and flag alerts. Drivers hear authentic engine sounds recorded from the 2023 Formula 1 season and receive live radio communications from a virtual Race Engineer inside their helmets providing track updates, DRS/ERS cues, fast lap tips and overtaking strategies. THE TRACK: Spanning indoor and outdoor sections, the massive course features turns professional drivers have to navigate including a hairpin, chicane, double apex, constant radius and a technical segment. Track kerbs are adorned with playing card suits – a nod to the kerbs on the Las Vegas Strip Circuit. PACKAGES: F1® DRIVE offers the following packages: Fastest Lap: This is a timed, at-your-own-pace race for individual drivers offering instant lap times for guests who want to beat their personal best.

Minimum height 58 inches; adult pricing is $37 for general admission, $30 for locals. Note, the Fastest Lap experience is only available to book in person. Mixed Grid: This package includes two 15-minute sessions at lower speeds for guests of all skill levels, perfect for families and individuals with varying abilities. Minimum height 58 inches; adult pricing is $79. $63 for locals. Elite Experience: The ultimate Formula 1 karting experience for adults, this option allows racers to hit full speeds in two 15-minute track sessions. It also includes a photo finish and a podium celebration for the top three.

Ages 16+, minimum height 58 inches; pricing is $99. $79 for locals. VIP Add-On Experience: Guests can add three F1 SIMS rides, a photo opportunity with a printed and digital photo keepsake, $20 off any purchase over $75 in the F1® HUB merchandise store, and a complimentary glass of house champagne or soft drink. The add-on is $150 on Mixed Grid or Elite Experiences.

F1® HUB: Visitors can step into the F1 HUB, the heartbeat of the Las Vegas Grand Prix and the ultimate launch point for an F1 adventure. The F1 store and Fuel & Fork are open to all guests without the need to purchase a ticket. Fuel & Fork: Guests can refuel at F1® HUB’s sleek dining destination, Fuel & Fork, serving crave-worthy comfort food with an elevated twist, from pizzas and sliders to handmade pastas and decadent desserts. Signature standouts include the Slow-Braised Short Rib Bucatini, Truffle Smash Burger, Spicy Pig Pizza and Caviar Sliders. Cocktails and premium beverages flow as legendary race moments play on large-format screens that keep the adrenaline high. Fuel & Fork is open daily for lunch and dinner. Reservations are highly encouraged and can be made here.



Fuel & Fork is the ultimate destination to catch F1 races throughout the season, live or on replay. Please note, the Miami Grand Prix Watch Party on May 4 is now sold out. Additional details on upcoming watch parties will be shared in the coming weeks. F1® SIMS: Guests can feel the power and precision of Formula 1 with state-of-the-art racing simulators developed in collaboration with leading F1 experts. Each one combines advanced motion technology with immersive audio-visual effects, delivering a true-to-life racing experience that puts fans in the driver’s seat.

Minimum height 48 inches; adult price is $39 for three races. $26.50 for locals. Flagship F1 Store: Designed to emulate an F1 garage, the store offers the largest selection of official Formula 1 merchandise in the U.S. The space features exclusive Las Vegas Grand Prix collectibles, customizable gear, and a life-sized replica of the Ferrari F138, famously driven by two-time World Champion Fernando Alonso. Locals receive a 10% discount on merchandise. F1 HUB Lounge: F1 HUB Lounge is a stylish space where guests can sip F1-inspired cocktails such as the Lap Leader and Overtake Old Fashioned, watch Formula 1 content on surrounding screens, and browse official merchandise in a relaxed atmosphere.

Private Event Spaces: Grand Prix Plaza houses a dynamic setting for private events, where the energy of Formula 1® meets high-end hospitality. Whether meeting planners are hosting a corporate gathering, product launch or social celebration, each venue at delivers a one-of-a-kind moment for groups. Turn 1 Lounge: Infused with the high-octane aesthetic of Formula 1, the Turn 1 Lounge combines style and functionality for up to 250 people. The adaptable 4,700-square-foot venue can host intimate gatherings or grand celebrations effortlessly. Cooldown Room: Seamlessly blending sleek, high-performance materials like chrome, carbon fiber and polished concrete, the Cooldown Room elevates any event. An indoor-outdoor space, groups of up to 250 can enjoy drinks at the center bar, watch live or past Formula 1 races across multiple screens or step out onto the pit lane. GPP Garage: The GPP Garage is a multi-functional space for up to 75 guests that allows event planners to transform an F1 garage into events of all kinds – making it one of the most unique meeting and event venues in the world. With indoor and outdoor space along the pit lane, attendees will have views as the F1® Drive karts race around the track. Third Level: The third floor of Grand Prix Plaza provides over 61,000 square feet of flexible space ideal for large-scale events. With indoor-outdoor flow and customizable layouts, it’s great for conferences, receptions and celebrations. Rooftop: Grand Prix Plaza’s rooftop offers more than 71,000 square feet of open-air event space, boasting stunning views of the Las Vegas Strip and the Las Vegas Strip Circuit. With room for up to 3,000 guests, it features multiple LED screens and a massive digital display, perfect for branding and live content.



Grand Prix Plaza is open Sunday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to midnight. The attraction will close for the season in early fall to prepare for the Las Vegas Grand Prix, with a future reopening date to be announced.

