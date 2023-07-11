Nate Bargatze Announces Additional Performance at Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas

The additional show is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023.

By: Jul. 11, 2023

POPULAR

Dita Von Teese Will Embark On New Las Vegas Residency, DITA LAS VEGAS: A JUBILANT REVUE Photo 1 Dita Von Teese Will Embark On New Las Vegas Residency, DITA LAS VEGAS: A JUBILANT REVUE
Feature: Legends in Concert presents LEGENDARY DIVAS at The Orleans Hotel And Casino Photo 2 Feature: Legends in Concert presents LEGENDARY DIVAS at The Orleans Hotel And Casino
EXXCITE: THE SHOW Comes to the Duomo Theater at Rio in Las Vegas in July Photo 3 EXXCITE: THE SHOW Comes to the Duomo Theater at Rio in Las Vegas in July
LEGENDS IN CONCERT Celebrates 40 Years As Longest Running Show In Las Vegas With Opening N Photo 4 LEGENDS IN CONCERT Celebrates 40 Years As Longest Running Show In Las Vegas With Opening Night Of All-New Production 

Nate Bargatze Announces Additional Performance at Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas

Following high fan demand, beloved comedian and resident headliner, Nate Bargatze, has announced an additional show at Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas following his already-sold-out scheduled appearances at the venue this November. Celebrated for his clean and relatable comedic style, Bargatze will present an additional show of “The Be Funny” Tour at Encore Theater on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023. Tickets for this performance go on sale to the public this Friday, July 14, 2023 at 10 a.m. PST.

Recognized as one of the “Comedians to Watch” by Rolling Stone, the GRAMMY-nominated comedian and podcaster has sold out multiple runs at Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas, and shows around the world. For more information on these shows or to purchase tickets, visit WynnLasVegas.com.

Ticket Information 

  • New Performance Date: Nov. 11, 2023; new show at 10:30 p.m.

  • Public On-Sale: Friday, July 14, 2023, at 10 a.m. PST  

  • Price: Tickets starting at $59.95 plus applicable fees 

  • Point of Purchase: Ticketmaster.com  

About Nate Bargatze 

Hailed as “The Nicest Man in Stand-Up,” by The Atlantic Magazine and a “Rising Star,” by CBS Morning, 2021 Grammy nominated comedian and podcaster Nate Bargatze is selling out shows around the world.

An Old Hickory, Tennessee native, Bargatze followed in the showbiz footsteps of his father, a former clown turned world class magician, whose influence is seen on his 2015 debut Comedy Central special, Full Time Magic and his debut album, Yelled at By a Clown, which reached #1 on the iTunes Comedy Charts and remained on Billboard's Top Ten Comedy Charts for weeks.

Bargatze's half-hour Netflix Special The Standups, premiered in 2017 and his first solo one-hour Netflix special, The Tennessee Kid, premiered globally with rave reviews in 2019. In 2021, he released his critically acclaimed second Netflix special, The Greatest Average American, which received a Grammy nomination for Best Comedy Album. On January 31st, Nate released his latest and third 1-hour special, Nate Bargatze: Hello World, on Amazon Prime which now holds the record as Amazon's most-streamed original comedy special in its first 28 days of viewership.

In 2020, the comedian launched his weekly podcast, Nateland. The podcast tackles the meaningless issues that we face day to day to give listeners a much-needed mental break from fighting the good fight. New episodes release Wednesdays, with video available on Nate's YouTube channel and audio available everywhere you get podcasts.

Bargatze's comedy is both clean and relatable, evident in his 12 appearances on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. He also appeared on Conan four times and has appeared on Seth Meyers and James Corden respective late night shows. He was a recurring guest on @midnight and had his own Comedy Central Presents in 2011. Off-screen, Bargatze was part of Jimmy Fallon's Clean-Cut Comedy Tour, and has performed live shows for the troops in Iraq and Kuwait five times. In addition to touring the country as a headliner, Nate toured arenas with Chris Rock on his 2017 Total Blackout Tour. He has performed at SXSW, Oddball Comedy Festival, Sasquatch, Clusterfest, and the JFL Montreal Comedy Festival, where he's received critical acclaim multiple years in a row.

Nate was featured as one of Esquire's “Best New Comedians” by Jim Gaffigan, one of Marc Maron's “Comedians to Watch” in Rolling Stone, one of Variety's “10 Comics to Watch” for 2015, and as #1 on Vulture's '50 Comedians You Should Know' in 2015. He also appeared on the cover of Variety's annual comedy issue in 2022.

Bargatze is currently on his The Be Funny Tour with all new material. For more information go-to: https://natebargatze.com/

About Encore Theater

Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas is a world-class entertainment venue that is home to legendary resident headliners, comedic icons and one-of-a-kind concert events.  At 1,480 seats, Encore Theater provides an intimate opportunity for guests to experience top talent in an incomparable setting. Encore Theater's roster of impressive performers is a reflection of the successful partnership between Wynn Las Vegas and AEG Presents Las Vegas. 

In 2022, Encore Theater was named one of Billboard's top 10 grossing venues in the world under 5,000 capacity, ranking No. 8. Encore Theater has hosted performances by music icons like Brad Paisley, Bryan Adams, Diana Ross, Duran Duran, Jack Johnson, John Fogerty, John Mellencamp, Justin Bieber and Lionel Richie, as well as globally-celebrated comedic acts like Ali Wong, Chris Tucker, Jim Gaffigan, Nate Bargatze, Sebastian Maniscalco, Steve Martin and Martin Short, and Taylor Tomlinson. 

About Wynn Las Vegas 

Wynn Resorts is the recipient of more Forbes Travel Guide Five Star Awards than any other independent hotel company in the world and in 2023 was once again honored on FORTUNE Magazine's World's Most Admired Companies list. Wynn and Encore Las Vegas consist of two luxury hotel towers with a total of 4,748 spacious hotel rooms, suites and villas. The resort features approximately 194,000 square feet of casino space, 20 signature dining experiences, 14 bars, two award-winning spas, approximately 513,000 rentable square feet of meeting and convention space, approximately 174,000 square feet of retail space as well as two showrooms, two nightclubs, a beach club, and recreation and leisure facilities, including Wynn Golf Club, an 18-hole championship golf course. For more information on Wynn and Encore Las Vegas, visit press.wynnlasvegas.com.

About AEG Presents 

Combining the power of the live event with a focus on true artist development, AEG Presents is a world leader in the music and entertainment industries. Operating across four continents, the company has an unparalleled commitment to artistry, creativity, and community. Its tentpole festivals and multi-day music events — which include the iconic Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival and the legendary New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival alongside British Summer Time at Hyde Park, Stagecoach, Hangout Festival, Electric Forest, and Firefly — continue to set the bar for the live music experience. AEG Presents promotes global tours for artists such as The Rolling Stones, Ed SHeeran, Elton John, Taylor Swift, Celine Dion, Justin Bieber, Kenny Chesney, Paul McCartney, and Katy Perry, in addition to — through its network of clubs, theatres, arenas, stadiums and renowned partner brands such as Goldenvoice, Messina Touring Group, Concerts West, The Bowery Presents, PromoWest Productions, Marshall Arts, Madison House Presents, and Zero Mile Presents — creating and developing an unmatched infrastructure for artist development and audience reach. More information can be found at www.aegpresents.com




RELATED STORIES - Las Vegas

1
Feature: Psychic and Reality TV Star Matt Fraser returns to The Venetian Resort Las Vegas Photo
Feature: Psychic and Reality TV Star Matt Fraser returns to The Venetian Resort Las Vegas

Psychic medium and E! Entertainment reality TV star Matt Fraser is returning to The Summit Showroom inside The Venetian Resort July 21 and July 22.

2
Tom Papa Returns To Encore Theater With His 2023 Comedy Tour in September Photo
Tom Papa Returns To Encore Theater With His 2023 Comedy Tour in September

Stand-up comedian, actor, host, and author, Tom Papa, will make his highly-anticipated return to Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas with a one-night-only performance of his all-new Tom Papa: 2023 Comedy Tour this fall.

3
RUPAULS DRAG RACE LIVE! Commemorates 500th Show at Flamingo Las Vegas Photo
RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE LIVE! Commemorates 500th Show at Flamingo Las Vegas

On Saturday, July 8, RuPaul and the sensational cast of RuPaul's Drag Race Live! celebrated the 500th performance of the most sickening eleganza extravaganza in Las Vegas herstory.

4
Las Vegas Resident Hits Massive $10.5M Jackpot Playing IGTs Megabucks Slot Machine at Boyd Photo
Las Vegas Resident Hits Massive $10.5M Jackpot Playing IGT's Megabucks Slot Machine at Boyd's Cannery Casino

After putting just $40 into a slot machine, a Las Vegas resident made his first trip to Boyd Gaming's Cannery Casino & Hotel a visit he'll never forget, as he hit a jackpot of nearly $10.5 million while playing an IGT Megabucks machine on Friday, July 7.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Photos/Video: Go Inside Stephen Sondheim's $7M Manhattan Townhouse Video Photos/Video: Go Inside Stephen Sondheim's $7M Manhattan Townhouse
Watch Betty Who Sing 'All I've Ever Known' in Honor of Eva Noblezada Leaving HADESTOWN Video
Watch Betty Who Sing 'All I've Ever Known' in Honor of Eva Noblezada Leaving HADESTOWN
Watch Taylor Louderman Sing 'Someone Else's Story' at the Muny Video
Watch Taylor Louderman Sing 'Someone Else's Story' at the Muny
Watch Kyle Taylor Parker and Kayla Davion Tribute Tina Turner Video
Watch Kyle Taylor Parker and Kayla Davion Tribute Tina Turner
View all Videos

Las Vegas SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Spongebob Musical
Seedling Theatre Company (7/14-7/22)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# All Motown
Modern Showroom Alexis Park Resort Hotel (3/03-12/31)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Garage Invasion
Open-Door Playhouse (7/12-8/12)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Substitute
Open-Door Playhouse (7/26-8/26)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Don Barnhart - Unapologetically Funny!
Delirious Comedy Club (10/27-12/31)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# A Falling Star at Buzzard's Roost
Open-Door Playhouse (6/13-7/13)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# That Day Is Coming, Every Day Is Coming
Open-Door Playhouse (6/28-7/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Spongebob Musical
Seedling Theatre Company (7/14-7/22)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# That Day Is Coming, Every Day Is Coming
Open-Door Playhouse (6/28-7/28)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You