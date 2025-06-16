Maxwell to Make Debut at the Resorts World Theatre for 'The Serenade' Tour

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



This Fall, three-time GRAMMY® Award-winning and multi-platinum artist Maxwell will mark his venue debut at the newly revamped Resorts World Theatre at Resorts World Las Vegas with a one-night-only performance.

Part of “The Serenade” 2025 tour, Maxwell will bring his iconic talent to the stage on Friday, Oct. 24, 2025, for a sure-to-be unforgettable performance with special guest, two-time GRAMMY-winning artist Lucky Daye. Tickets and a limited number of VIP packages and exclusive VIP Banquette seating for this performance go on sale this Friday, June 20, 2025, at 10 a.m. PT on AXS.com.

Maxwell has artfully transfixed music lovers for more than two decades, releasing five studio albums, all in his own time and all duly anointed as classics. The soul singer redefined soul music in April of 1996 when he released his critically acclaimed debut on Columbia, Maxwell’s Urban Hang Suite. It earned GRAMMY® nominations, double platinum status, and RIAA platinum for the single, “Ascension (Don’t Ever Wonder).”

In 2009, Maxwell’s BLACKsummers’night debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, earning two GRAMMY® awards, including Best R&B Album. With a total of four platinum album certifications from the RIAA, Maxwell’s latest album, blackSUMMERS’night, earned him a third GRAMMY® (Best R&B Song for “Lake By The Ocean”), an NAACP Image Award (Outstanding Male Artist), and a Soul Train Award (Best R&B/Soul Male Artist). Recent accolades for Maxwell include the “Legend” Award at the 2021 Soul Train Awards and a performance at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards, where he paid tribute to Michael Jackson with “The Lady In My Life.”

His critically acclaimed The Night Tour made Pollstar’s 2022 list of “Top 20 Global Concert Tours” (determined by average box office gross and the average ticket price for shows worldwide). His recently wrapped Serenade 2024 North American Tour saw the artist play to his legions of fans across the continent to major praise, further cementing him as a formidable force in the neo-soul and R&B spheres. Maxwell’s “Simply Beautiful,” a rendition of the classic Al Green cut that has been incorporated into his own mythology for years, topped Billboard’s Adult R&B Airplay Radio Chart, marking his ninth No.1 single to top the chart and his 16th top ten hit throughout his illustrious career.

The newly renovated 4,869-capacity theatre at Resorts World Las Vegas now offers elevated VIP offerings for the ultimate entertainment experience, including dedicated VIP entry, new luxury VIP Banquettes with cocktail service, and two VIP lounges with private bars and access. Fans can get closer to the action with new seating flexibility, offering a general admission floor configuration or a fully seated layout with the furthest seat only 150 feet from the stage. The state-of-the-art venue, featuring an unmatched spatial audio experience through more than 200 L-Acoustics speakers powered by L-ISA Immersive Hyperreal Sound technology, is exclusively programmed and operated by Concerts West / AEG Presents.

Photo credit: Max LoMoglio

