LuvSeats Marketplace Partners With St. Jude Children's Research Hospital To Donate With Every Ticket Purchase

LuvSeats, the first marketplace to combine event tickets and discounted hotel rooms, has announced a new partnership with St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, which is leading the way the world understands, treats and defeats childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases.

Not everyone can afford attending live events, and many people experience medical ordeals that throw life into a spiral" said Darcy Silver, Co-Founder & CEO of LuvSeats. "So starting this month on every ticket order from LuvSeats.com, $1 from every ticket sold will be donated to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital to support its mission: Finding cures. Saving children. "

LuvSeats partner & Spokesman, Patrick Warburton, along with his wife Cathy carry on a long tradition of celebrity support of St. Jude Children's Research Hospital and host The Warburton Celebrity Golf Tournament. "We wanted to have something that gave us a sense of purpose outside of our own world," said Warburton in a 2020 interview with St. Jude Inspire. The Warburton has become the highest-grossing amateur tournament for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, raising more than $18 million in 12 years. The 13th annual Warburton will take place February 23 - 26, 2023 in Palm Desert.

Treatments invented at St. Jude have helped push the overall childhood cancer survival rate from 20 percent to more than 80 percent since it opened nearly 60 years ago. St. Jude won't stop until no child dies from cancer.

ABOUT ST. JUDE CHILDREN'S RESEARCH HOSPITAL



St. Jude Children's Research Hospital is leading the way the world understands, treats and defeats childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. Its purpose is clear: Finding cures. Saving children. It is the only National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center devoted solely to children. Treatments invented at St. Jude have helped push the overall childhood cancer survival rate from 20 percent to more than 80 percent since the hospital opened more than 50 years ago. St. Jude won't stop until no child dies from cancer. St. Jude freely shares the discoveries it makes, and every child saved at St. Jude means doctors and scientists worldwide can use that knowledge to save thousands more children. Families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food - because all a family should worry about is helping their child live. Join the St. Jude mission by visiting stjude.org, liking St. Jude on Facebook, following St. Jude on Twitter, Instagram and TikTok, and subscribing to its YouTube channel.

About LuvSeats

LuvSeats was Co-Founded in 2019 by Darcy Silver & Les Silver. Darcy's personal mission is to create unforgettable fan experiences at live events by innovating multi-functional consumer-centric solutions that bring fans closer together, closer to the action, and closer to the Stars and their Brands - nurturing the seeds of loyalty for future generations. Recently actor Patrick Warburton has become a partner and spokesperson for LuvSeats.

For more information about LuvSeats or to get involved in supporting its mission, visit LuvSeats.com, call 866.LUV.SEAT or email LuvSeats@LuvSeats.com. For more information about The Warburton or to make a direct donation, visit https://www.thewarburton.com/