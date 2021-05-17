Lionel Richie Will Return to Encore Theater With 'Back To Las Vegas!' Residency

Following multiple sold-out engagements at Wynn Las Vegas, international music icon Lionel Richie will return to the Encore Theater for ten performances this fall. Richie will present his all-new "Lionel Richie: Back to Las Vegas!" show on select nights in September, October and November. Tickets for all performances go on sale Friday, May 21 at 10 a.m. PT.

The Oscar, Golden Globe, and four-time GRAMMY Award winner will share stories from his multi-decade career and present his iconic hits such as "All Night Long," "Hello," "Easy," and others in this exclusive production. Richie has sold more than 125 million albums worldwide and is one of only two songwriters in history to have charted No. 1 records for nine consecutive years.

Ticket Information

Performance Dates: Sept. 24-25; Oct. 1-2, 27, 29-30; Nov. 3, 5-6; 8 p.m.

Public On-Sale: Friday, May 21, 2021; 10 a.m. PT

Price: $69.95-$350 plus applicable fees

Points Of Purchase: Wynn Las Vegas Box Office (702-770-9966) or WynnLasVegas.com

Richie released his latest album, Hello From Las Vegas, on Capitol Records on Aug. 16, 2019, placing him at No. 1 on the Billboard Artist 100 chart. The collection marks Richie's first release on Capitol Records and features Richie performing material from throughout his career, including beloved songs from his solo albums ("Hello," "Dancing On The Ceiling" and "Truly") and his time with The Commodores, where he developed a groundbreaking style that defied genre categories. In addition to his latest release, Richie can be seen as a judge on the popular primetime TV show "American Idol" on ABC.

For more information, visit www.LionelRichie.com.