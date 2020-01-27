Lea Salonga Will Make Her Las Vegas Debut at Wynn Las Vegas' Encore Theater

Award-winning actress and singer Lea Salonga will make her Las Vegas debut this spring at Wynn Las Vegas' Encore Theater. For one night only, Sunday, May 3, guests can enjoy "An Evening with Lea Salonga" with an exclusive performance at 8 p.m. Tickets go on sale Friday, Jan. 31 at 10 a.m. PT.

Best known for her Tony Award-winning role in "Miss Saigon," Salonga has gained international acclaim for her powerful voice and perfect pitch. Audiences of all ages also recognize her as the singing voice of Princess Jasmine from Walt Disney's "Aladdin" and Fa Mulan in "Mulan" and "Mulan II," roles that earned the performer the honor of being named a "Disney Legend." During her performance at Encore Theater, Salonga will wow her fans with some of her top hits, new music and a few surprises throughout.

Ticket Information

Performance Date: May 3, 2020; 8 p.m.

Public On-Sale: Friday, Jan. 31, 2020 at 10 a.m. PT

Price: $49.50-$125 plus applicable fees

Points Of Purchase: Wynn Las Vegas Box Office (702-770-9966) or WynnLasVegas.com

Throughout her 37-year career, Salonga has performed for top politicians, released several albums, toured across the world and starred in multiple critically acclaimed theatrical productions. In addition to her international tour, Salonga currently appears as a judge on the Philippines' hit version of "The Voice," as well as "The Voice Kids."





Related Articles Shows View More Las Vegas Stories

More Hot Stories For You