Latin Grammy Winner Antonio Rey to Kick Off UNLV Performing Arts Center's 46th Season in September

The UNLV Performing Arts Center will kick off its 46th season on Sept. 9 at 7:30 p.m. in the Artemus W. Ham Concert Hall with renowned flamenco composer and guitar virtuoso Antonio Rey.



2020 Latin GRAMMY® Award winner for best flamenco album, "Flamenco Sin Fronteras," Rey is regarded by flamenco aficionados as among the world's top premier flamenco guitar virtuosos. He is beloved by audiences for his natural charisma, charm and for his prodigious musicality. His dazzling speed, comprehensive yet effortless flamenco vocabulary and soulful compositions combine to make for an unforgettable musical experience.



He was born in 1981 in Madrid to a family of artists. His musical career began at age 10 in Mexico where he lived with his father, Tony Rey. At age 15 he made his first tour of Japan with the renowned Japanese bailaora Yoko Komatsubara. Three years later his career in Spain was launched when he was invited by the highly acclaimed flamenco dancer, Antonio Canales, to join his company.



In 2003 at only 22 years old, Rey won 1st Guitar Prize at the prestigious La Union Mines Festival in Murcia, Spain. He went on that year to garner the Bordon Minero trophy followed by 1st Prize at the L'Hospitalet Contest Llobregat in Barcelona. In 2007 he was engaged as musical director for the live album "Olala!" by actress Victoria Abril. That same year he began to present his work "A Traves de Ti" on different stages around the world, followed by three additional solo CDs and tours.



This concert is sponsored by Dr. Dan & Linzel McBride.



Single tickets go on sale Aug 6. and are priced at $30 (discounts available). Season ticket packages for the 46th season may also be purchased by telephone at 702-895-ARTS (2787), online at pac.unlv.edu or at the PAC box office from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m., Tuesday through Friday. When purchasing a ticket or subscription package, consider making a donation to the Performing Arts Center to provide local students the opportunity to work with all the outstanding artists.



About the PAC



The UNLV Performing Arts Center is the original home for the arts in Southern Nevada; it opened in 1976 and celebrates its 46th season in 2022-2023. It hosts a variety of performances and events and is home to self-produced events plus productions of the Nevada Conservatory Theatre, UNLV School of Music, UNLV Dance, and the Las Vegas Men's Chorus, among many other community arts presenters. The UNLV PAC also hosts various Clark County School District fine arts festivals and concerts. Visit pac.unlv.edu.