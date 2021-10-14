KÀ By Cirque Du Soleil Welcomes Back Audiences Beginning Next Month

KÀ by Cirque du Soleil makes its highly anticipated return to the colossal KÀ Theater inside MGM Grand Hotel & Casino on Wednesday, November 24. Since its debut in 2005, KÀ has captivated audiences with its innovative blend of acrobatic feats, Capoeira, puppetry, projections and martial arts. Tickets starting at $69 are on sale now and can be purchased at cirquedusoleil.com/ka.

On Monday, October 11, the KÀ cast and crew members celebrated their return to the stage for rehearsals since closing its doors more than a year ago. The cinematic production is the final Cirque du Soleil Las Vegas resident show to reopen this year.

KÀ tells the story of a heroic journey of love and conflict within an ever-changing theatrical landscape, set on a gravity-defying, 360-degree, rotating stage. KÀ will perform Saturday through Wednesday at 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

Following CDC guidance and requirements set forth by the State of Nevada, masks are required for all guests and employees in all inside public spaces, regardless of vaccination status. For more details about Cirque du Soleil's COVID-19 protocols, please visit cirquedusoleil.com/reopening.