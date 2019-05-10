Jon Bon Jovi Signs Caricature At The Palm In Las Vegas

Rock legend Jon Bon Jovi came to Las Vegas on May 9 to pay a visit to the most recent addition to The Palm at The Forums Shop at Caesars Palace, his own caricature added to the restaurant's iconic walls.

Bon Jovi was joined by his son, Jesse, for lunch at The Palm on Thursday afternoon. Prior to being seated, the two signed their names below their caricatures on the walls, engaged with the staff and continued to feast on The Palm's classic fare.

Known for their signature dishes including Prime Aged Steak and Whole Nova Scotia Lobsters, the menu also includes The Palm's renowned Italian fare including Chicken Parmigiana, Veal Martini, Baked Clams Casino and an award-winning wine list. The Palm's philosophy is simple: Treat guests like family, serve great food, and always exceed expectations. Owned and operated by members of the Bozzi and Ganzi families since the company's founding in 1926, The Palm serves as a second home for countless patrons across the United States and abroad. Now celebrating its 93rd year, The Palm continues its legacy as a favorite gathering place and dining destination for families, friends and business colleagues alike.

For a virtual experience and to find a Palm Restaurant near you, visit thepalm.com.





