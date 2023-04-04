Heather McMahan Announces Debut At Encore Theater At Wynn Las Vegas With One-Night-Only Show, August 19

Comedian, actress, and host, Heather McMahan, has announced her debut at Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas on Saturday, August 19, 2023. McMahan will bring her wit and southern flair with Heather McMahan: The Comeback Tour to the intimate venue for one night only. Tickets for the show go on sale to the public on Friday, April 7, 2023 at 10 a.m. PST.

Ticket Information

Performance Date: Saturday, August 19, 2023 at 8 p.m.

Public On-Sale: Friday, April 7, 2023 at 10 a.m. PST

Starting Ticket Price: Tickets starting at $39.95

Point of Purchase: Ticketmaster.com



Recently featured on Variety's annual Comedy Impact Report, McMahan has sold out venues across the U.S. since 2019, including her virtual shows during the pandemic that sold more than 32,000 tickets combined. McMahan is consistently working on developing her comedy series I Can't Right Now with NBC while hosting her iTunes top 10 podcast, Absolutely Not with Heather McMahan. Previously, McMahan starred in Netflix's Netflix is a Joke Festival's Jane Fonda & Lily Tomlin: Ladies Night Live at the Hollywood Palladium alongside several female comedian heavyweights. Most recently, McMahan starred in the Netflix feature Love Hard.

For tickets or more information on this show at Wynn Las Vegas, visit WynnLasVegas.com.

Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas is a world-class entertainment venue that is home to legendary resident headliners, comedic icons and one-of-a-kind concert events. At 1,480 seats, Encore Theater provides an intimate opportunity for guests to experience top talent in an incomparable setting. Encore Theater's roster of impressive performers is a reflection of the successful partnership between Wynn Las Vegas and AEG Presents Las Vegas.

In 2022, Encore Theater was named one of Billboard's top 10 grossing venues in the world under 5,000 capacity, ranking No. 8. Encore Theater has hosted performances by music icons like Brad Paisley, Bryan Adams, Diana Ross, Duran Duran, Jack Johnson, John Fogerty, John Mellencamp, Justin Bieber and Lionel Richie, as well as globally-celebrated comedic acts like Ali Wong, Chris Tucker, Jim Gaffigan, Nate Bargatze, Sebastian Maniscalco, Steve Martin and Martin Short, and Taylor Tomlinson.

Wynn Resorts is the recipient of more Forbes Travel Guide Five Star Awards than any other independent hotel company in the world and in 2023 was once again honored on FORTUNE Magazine's World's Most Admired Companies list. Wynn and Encore Las Vegas consist of two luxury hotel towers with a total of 4,748 spacious hotel rooms, suites and villas. The resort features approximately 194,000 square feet of casino space, 20 signature dining experiences, 14 bars, two award-winning spas, approximately 513,000 rentable square feet of meeting and convention space, approximately 174,000 square feet of retail space as well as two showrooms, two nightclubs, a beach club, and recreation and leisure facilities, including Wynn Golf Club, an 18-hole championship golf course.

Combining the power of the live event with a focus on true artist development, AEG Presents is a world leader in the music and entertainment industries. Operating across five continents, the company has an unparalleled commitment to artistry, creativity, and community. Its tentpole festivals and multi-day music events - which include the iconic Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival and the legendary New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival alongside British Summer Time at Hyde Park, Stagecoach, Hangout Festival, Electric Forest, Rock En Seine and All Points East - continue to set the bar for the live music experience. AEG Presents promotes global tours for artists such as Justin Bieber, Blackpink, Kenny Chesney, Celine Dion, Elton John, Karol G, Paul McCartney, Katy Perry, The Rolling Stones, Ed SHeeran, Taylor Swift, and Tyler, The Creator, in addition to - through its network of clubs, theatres, arenas, stadiums and renowned partner brands such as The Bowery Presents, Concerts West, Frontier Touring, Goldenvoice, Marshall Arts, Messina Touring Group, PromoWest Productions, and Zero Mile Presents - creating and developing an unmatched infrastructure for artist development and audience reach. More information can be found at www.aegpresents.com.