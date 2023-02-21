Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Feature: Tony Arias Celebrates Over The Top at the Flamingo Library Theater

Tony and special guests will bring musical memories on Feb. 25.

Feb. 21, 2023  

Big talents will fill the stage with great music when Tony Arias and special guests perform Over The Top at the Flamingo Library Theater at the Clark County Library on Feb. 25.

"We will be performing favorite songs from the 1970s to today with gobs of Over The Top Swarovski Rhinestones," says Tony. "The music and laughs won't stop during this special engagement."

The Michael Dubay Trio (with musical director Michael Dubay) will lend their magic and talent, and special guest soloist Rique Rose will be making a guest appearance. There will also be a Q&A when the show begins.

While Tony has appeared hundreds of times at the Flamingo Library Theater, the theater holds a special place in his heart. He was one of the first entertainers to perform in the theater when it first opened in the 1980s.

"I love the staff there," says Tony. "The acoustics, sound, and lighting techs, and layout makes it a great room to play. Even though it is 400 seats, it is a very intimate theater, and there is not a bad seat in the house."

Tony has been performing in Las Vegas since 1985 with his unique brand of song, humor, and engaging the audience. His family had owned property in Las Vegas in the 1970s, and they would travel from California to Southern Nevada frequently. As a teenager, Tony informed his family that he planned to move to Las Vegas to become an entertainer.

"My parents tried to insist that I attend college," explains Tony. "When I graduated from high school, I waited four hours after my graduation party, packed my car, and moved in the middle of the night." Tony was not interested in becoming an actor, comedian, or singer, releasing albums but working as an entertainment in Las Vegas.

"It is all about the audience. I want everyone to leave my show in a better mood. I believe that if you can't perform a show for the audience, it is a show for one," says Tony. "I should then just stay home and sing to myself, staring at a mirror."

Tony will perform Big Beautiful Broadway at Coops Cabaret on Apr. 22. He will return to the Flamingo Library Theatre with Dr. Philip Fortenberry and songstress Niki Scalera on May 6.

For almost 40 years, Tony has performed as a musical comedian in Las Vegas. Standing six feet and four inches, Tony demonstrates his vocals, charm, and versatility as a performer. Tony's baritone voice can be heard on numerous national radio and television commercials, as well as documentaries, video games, and even slot machines. For more info, visit tonyarias.com.

Tony Arias and special guests perform Over The Top at the Flamingo Library Theater at the Clark County Library, 1401 E. Flamingo Road, on Feb. 25. Showtime is 2 p.m. with plenty of complimentary parking.




February 21, 2023

