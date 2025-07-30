Feature: The King in Concert Celebrates the Return of Elvis to Las Vegas

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Photos by Isabel M. Castro

Elvis originally debuted in Las Vegas in 1956. He returned to Las Vegas, debuting at the International Hotel (later the Las Vegas Hilton) on July 31, 1969, for his first live performance in eight years. Step into a time machine with The King in Concert, the Elvis tribute show starring the award-winning Tim Welch. The high-energy production performs at the Motown Extreme Theater Thursday through Sunday, including July 31.

This show encompasses everything from the exhilarating beats of early rock 'n' roll to the smooth ballads of Elvis's movie era, along with the unforgettable power of his Las Vegas jumpsuit performances. Tim perfectly captures the voice, energy, and stage presence of Elvis Presley, creating a nostalgic yet fresh experience for both new fans and lifelong admirers.

This young entertainer is a self-taught musician with a wide vocal range. At the beginning of his career, the former Marine and retired California Department of Corrections officer followed his dream. Living in California, Tim became involved with numerous musical ventures. He decided to emulate his boyhood hero Elvis Presley, moved to Las Vegas in the mid-1990s, and started to perform as Elvis. Featuring iconic hits, timeless charisma, and an immersive setting complete with bar and lounge options, this show is the ultimate blend of music, entertainment, and classic Las Vegas flair.

Other shows available include Motown Extreme, an exhilarating journey back to an era of unforgettable music, iconic artists, and timeless hits. Audiences are swept away by dynamic performances and a vibrant atmosphere that celebrates the very heart of Motown's legacy. Off My Meds is the raw, ridiculous, and wildly hilarious comedy show showcasing various hosts.

The Motown Extreme Theater brings live music, soulful dining, and a full bar wrapped in nostalgic joy. A pre-show dinner and craft cocktails at the full-service bar and lounge are available. Motown Extreme Theater offers complimentary parking, is wheelchair accessible, family-owned, and Black-owned, serving the Southern Nevada community.

The Motown Extreme Theater is located at 9175 Las Vegas Blvd. S., Suite 120. For more information, visit motownextremetheater.com, call (888) 886-5008, follow on Facebook @ motownextremetheater, Instagram @ motown.extreme, and YouTube @ lasvegasstarsmotownextreme1532.