Feature: The Docksiders drop anchor at Notoriety in new residency.

The Docksiders, the only Yacht Rock group in Las Vegas, has docked at Notoriety through Sept. 14.

From the 1970s to 1980s, soft rock became its own music genre as Yacht Rock when the online video series, Yacht Rock, debuted and coined the phrase, encompassing the music played on boats and yachts in Southern California. It was also based on a group of musicians who played on everyone’s hits, especially Michael McDonald.

Led by three-time Grammy™ Award nominee Kevin Sucher, The Docksiders performs a fantastic collection of music that touches people bringing back special memories.

Band members include Kevin (singer, producer, lead), his wife, Erin Sucher (singer), Bobby Rouse (singer), Chris Kollman (drums), Matt Vollmer (bass), Clay Konnor (sax), Larry Esparza (guitar) and Theo Merriweather (keys).

“We are super excited to bring our show to Notoriety. It is a great venue with a stage and performance area that encompasses intimacy to allow us to connect with our audience,” says Kevin. “We are now extending our show to our full touring set as a 90-minute show. We were constrained by time at our last venue, and it was impossible to decide what songs not to perform. Now we can add more Yacht Rock songs, and we love performing our full show.”

One special guest is Kevin’s son, who performs during the show to the delight of fans and his parents, Kevin and Erin. “My little man asked if he could perform at Notoriety and was thrilled to hear that the answer was yes!”

The Docksiders recently debuted their new residency at Notoriety. Guests in attendance included legendary singer Tony Orlando, Las Vegas headliners Sam Wills and Christina Balonek of Tape Face, Vin A of The Bronx Wanderers, and illusionist Murray SawChuck along with artist Neal Portnoy, musician Kenny Davidsen and singer Kelly Vohnn.

The band is an extension of Kevin’s career, which began in musical theater at age 10 in Wisconsin.

“Broadway was always had my heart, and it was a big dream of mine that someday I would perform on a Broadway stage,” he explains.

He had not performed in 20 years, pivoting his career to managing artists and as a recording engineer, producer, and mixer. Kevin created a very successful management company representing artists, record companies, and producers. He decided to try performing again, put together his band, and moved to Las Vegas.

“We love Southern Nevada’s creative, artistic community; everyone has been unbelievably supportive. I have met so many people, and we are so happy to be part of this community.”

The Docksiders will tour the country over the summer and will perform with Tony Orlando at Mohegan Sun in Connecticut on July 15. For more information about The Docksiders, visit www.thedocksiders.com or follow them on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter @TheDocksiders.

The Docksiders will perform at Notoriety Las Vegas, 450 Fremont St., on Thursdays. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., with show time at 7 p.m. Guests must be 21 or older. Parking is available underneath Neonopolis, with the entrance located on 4th Street on the right side of the road just past Denny’s. Take the parking elevator from the parking garage up to the third floor with Notoriety in view of the elevators.