Feature: Leona Lewis To Dazzle Las Vegas With Holiday Residency A STARRY NIGHT

GRAMMY-nominated and record-breaking artist Leona Lewis will light up Voltaire at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas this holiday season with her new festive residency, A Starry Night, debuting Nov. 1 through Jan. 3, 2026.

Nevada residents (with a Nevada government-issued ID) can purchase specially priced tickets with a 15 percent discount valid for two tickets for performances from Nov. 1 to Jan. 3, 2026, by using the code “LOC15OFF” at voltairelv.com during checkout.

Marking her first-ever United States performance, A Starry Night arrives just ahead of the 20th anniversary of her career-launching win on The X Factor.

“The show was huge at the time. I went on the third season, and then I won that one,” explained Lewis. “I'd always wanted to be a singer, and I made an EP, trying to get my music out there. I went on the show to find another way to get my voice and my music out there. Actually, winning the show was just very surreal and incredible. I had a lot of support in the UK, and a lot of love, so I felt very supported when I came off the show. For me, it was generally a positive experience.”

Audience members will enjoy an immersive experience in an intimate setting featuring Lewis' chart-topping hits, including "Bleeding Love" (Her debut single reached No. 1 in over 35 countries), "Better In Time,” and her beloved Christmas classic “One More Sleep.” Her debut album Spirit remains the best-selling debut album of all time in the United Kingdom.

The show will capture the wonder of the holidays, inviting audiences of all ages to celebrate the season with one of the most iconic voices.

As for debuting for the first time in Las Vegas, “I've always seen this city as coming to see the biggest and best shows. I remember coming here 20 years ago, watching Celine Dion, and being just absolutely blown away. The fact that I get to come here and have a residency myself is just incredible,” said Lewis.

Lewis has sold more than 40 million records worldwide, and her 2023 tour in the United Kingdom was sold out. In July, she was honored with the Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE) for her contributions to music and philanthropy.

A three-time GRAMMY Award nominee and seven-time BRIT Award nominee, Lewis has also been honored by the MTV VMAs, World Music Awards, and Billboard Music Awards. Her albums, Echo (2009), Glassheart (2012), and I Am (2015) showcase her artistic evolution. She collaborated on her GOLD-certified hit with Calum Scott, “You Are The Reason."

Lewis’ Christmas, With Love album, certified Gold in the United Kingdom, produced the holiday anthem “One More Sleep,” now recognized as one of the most-played modern Christmas tracks of the 21st century. The celebrated vocalist is spreading Christmas joy from the heart of the Las Vegas Strip.

Lewis grew up in a very musical household. “My auntie sang, and one of my aunties is an African drummer, so I did a lot of African dance and African song. My dad used to DJ, and he was very much into music, so I'd listen to his music all the time.

"I was just immersed in music, my cousins would be dancing and singing, and I was around them a lot. I went to theatre school, so I was doing musicals, I was in the West End from a very young age, and then it just snowballed from there."

Since its debut in November 2023, Voltaire at The Venetian Resort has become one of Las Vegas' most talked-about nightlife destinations. The intimate, high-glamour venue, with a sophisticated atmosphere and state-of-the-art sound and lighting systems, has hosted some of the most iconic names in music and performance. With “A Starry Night,” Leona Lewis brings her signature grace and holiday spirit to a new stage, one that’s destined to shine as brightly as the star herself.

The Venetian Resort Las Vegas, home to Voltaire, offers all-suite accommodations, acclaimed restaurants by chefs such as José Andrés and Simon Kim and the luxurious Canyon Ranch spa + fitness.

Tickets for "A Starry Night" are now on sale. For more information about Voltaire and upcoming performances, visit www.voltairelv.com.