Eagles Add Final 2026 Dates to Long-Running Las Vegas Residency

Eagles have added new 2026 dates to their Sphere residency, marking the longest-running residency at the venue with a total of 56 shows. They will now play Friday, March 20; Saturday, March 21; Friday, March 27; and Saturday, March 28.

To date, the residency has attracted more than 700k fans across 44 sold-out shows since September 20, 2024,/ The general on-sale for the final 2026 shows will begin Friday, November 21 at 10:00 AM PT here.

To assist in getting tickets directly into the hands of fans, advance Artist presale registration is available now at here, powered by Seated, and presale begins Wednesday, November 19 at 10:00 AM PT. Tickets start at $175 and reflect all-in pricing, meaning the ticket price listed is inclusive of taxes and fees. Limited VIP Ticket Packages will be available here and include premium seats, exclusive merchandise, parking, and more.

Vibee is the official Hotel & Experience Package partner for the Eagles' last shows of 2026 at Sphere. Vibee packages include a concert ticket and a 2-night stay at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas - the only resort connected to Sphere - with guests receiving priority entry to the venue, commemorative keepsakes, and more. Vibee Hotel & Experience packages for the March 20, 21, 27, and 28th shows are available beginning Wednesday, November 12th at 10 AM PT, ahead of public onsale, and exclusively at Eagles.vibee.com.

EAGLES – LIVE IN CONCERT AT SPHERE

Newly Added:

FRIDAY, MARCH 20

SATURDAY, MARCH 21

FRIDAY, MARCH 27

SATURDAY, MARCH 28

Upcoming Shows:

Friday, January 23 / Saturday, January 24

Friday, January 30 / Saturday, January 31

Friday, February 20 / Saturday, February 21

Friday, February 27 / Saturday, February 28

About the EAGLES

The Eagles have sold more than 150 million albums worldwide, scored six #1 albums, and topped the singles charts five times. They earned six GRAMMY Awards, were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1998, in their very first year of eligibility, and received the Kennedy Center Honors in 2016. The band’s Greatest Hits 1971-1977 is the best-selling album in history, with the RIAA certifying the collection at 38-times Platinum. Hotel California is the third best-selling U.S. album in history, certified 26-times Platinum. After its release in 1976, it topped the charts and earned two GRAMMY Awards for “New Kid In Town” and “Hotel California.”

Photo credit: Chloe Weir