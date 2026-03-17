Billy Idol Returning to Las Vegas for Five-Night Residency This Summer

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Rock legend Billy Idol is returning to Las Vegas this summer for an exclusive five-night engagement, “Billy Idol: Hot In The City,” at BleauLive Theater inside Fontainebleau Las Vegas.

Idol and his longtime band, including his guitarist and collaborator of 45 years, Steve Stevens, will take the stage on Friday, Aug. 28, Saturday, Aug. 29, Wednesday, Sept. 2, Friday, Sept. 4, and Saturday, Sept. 5, 2026, at 8 p.m. Pre-sales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on-sale beginning Friday, March 20, at 10 a.m. PT here.

For almost 50 years, Billy Idol has been one of the definitive faces and voices of rock ’n’ roll, with songs like “Dancing With Myself,” “White Wedding,” Rebel Yell,” “Eyes Without A Face,” “Cradle of Love” and more. Touring consistently around the world, Idol released “Dream Into It” on Dark Horse Records in 2025.

On March 26, Hulu will release the new feature-length documentary film about his life, “Billy Idol Should Be Dead.” Directed by three-time GRAMMY-winner Jonas Åkerlund and produced by Live Nation Studios, the streaming release follows its recent wide theatrical release after debuting at Los Angeles’ TLC Chinese Theatre last month. Watch a clip from the film here.

In addition to the new documentary, Idol is also a nominee for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame’s Class of 2026. Fan voting is open now. See the full ballot and cast your vote HERE.

Idol’s first full-length album of new music in over a decade, “Dream Into It,” is out now on Dark Horse Records. The album reached #7 on the U.S. Top Albums Chart and #4 on the U.S. Current Rock Album Chart, #9 on the U.K. Official Album Sales Chart and #2 on the German Top 100 Album Chart.

The album includes performance and co-writing contributions throughout from Idol’s longtime guitarist/collaborator Steve Stevens, plus appearances by Lavigne, Joan Jett and Alison Mosshart of The Kills, and is produced by Tommy English (Kacey Musgraves, blink 182, BØRNS, K. Flay).

Photo Credit: David Raccuglia