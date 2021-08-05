Don Barnhart Continues Bringing Much Needed Laughter To Downtown Las Vegas at Delirious Comedy Club

Named "Best Comedy Club" in Downtown Las Vegas, Delirious Comedy Club located inside the Downtown Grand Hotel & Casino keep the laughter coming Thursday - Sunday nights.

As the only full-time, professional comedy club in downtown Las Vegas, Delirious features top-notch comedy shows along with their celebrity comedy series. During the month of August, you can see resident headliner Don Barnhart from Dry Bar Comedy, Sirius/XM and entertaining the troops as well as special guest Pauly Shore from Encino Man, Bio Dome and Netflix's Guest House.

Delirious Comedy Club was one of the first venues to reopen as laughter became essential in these trying times. Due to recent changes with the CDC, customers are required to wear masks unless actively drinking. "Having performed for years overseas entertaining the troops, we've pretty much done it all under every condition so doing shows under the different mandates isn't a problem", says producer Don Barnhart. "It's not like we're on a flatbed surround by landmines in Afghanistan."

Tickets start at 39.95 and can be purchased at www.DeliriousComedyClub.com