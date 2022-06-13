Don Barnhart Brings 'Unapologetticaly Funny' Comedy Tour To Las Vegas

Comedian Don Barnhart opens his show with, "If you're easily offended or have an agenda, you're really missing the point of going to a comedy club and should probably stay at home."

The comedian explained, "Politicians say horrific, racist things and when people get mad, they claim it was a joke but when a comedian makes a joke and someone doesn't like it, they protest and want that comedian's head on a stick. We follow the sentiment of Netflix as we have a vast array of different styles of comedians and support their artistic freedoms so if you can't give them the benefit of the doubt when it comes to humor then maybe a comedy club isn't for you."

When asked about the recent events of Chris Rock, Will Smith and Dave Chappelle Barnhart replied, "Great comedy can sometimes offend, especially to those that may be too close to the target of ridicule or whose sensitivities are already on high alert. Audiences must use a suspension of disbelief to enjoy themselves as opposed to going to a 'comedy show' looking for a cause to defend."

Barnhart is the resident headliner at Jokesters where you'll see special guest comedians from around the world and many that you may have seen on Comedy Central, HBO, DRY BAR COMEDY, The Tonight Show, Late Night, BET, Showtime, Netflix, The Bob & Tom Show, Howard Stern, YouTube, Amazon and more.



Don invites you to see the next generation of comedy stars today and come discover the next George Carlin, Dave Chappelle, Ricky Gervais, Richard Pryor, Seinfeld, Jim Carrey and more.



Prior to the pandemic shutdown, Jokesters Comedy Club was named "Best of Las Vegas" and Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman proclaimed it Jokesters Day in the entertainment capital of the world congratulating Barnhart and their 1000th show. Goodman added, "Special thanks are extended to Don Barnhart and all performers for entertaining residents and visitors alike. Please keep the laughs coming as we offer best wishes for the next 1,000 shows and beyond."

Comedian/Producer Don Barnhart added, "We allow our comedians the freedom to use their gift of humor to shine light on subjects that might be too sensitive for the easily offended. All are welcome but remember, this is a Comedy Club so leave your inhibitions and the door, stop taking life so seriously and let's enjoy some laughter at the absurdity of life."

Showtimes for Jokesters Comedy Club are nightly at 8pm and general admission tickets being at 34.95 with VIP and Front row options available.

For more information or to purchase tickets, please visit their website at www.ModernVegas.com or call their 24 Ticket Hotline at 702-483-8056