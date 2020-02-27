DRUM TAO Will Return to The Smith Center for the Performing Arts
The world's foremost Japanese taiko drumming ensemble, DRUM TAO returns to The Smith Center for the Performing Arts in Las Vegas with a one-night-only engagement of DRUM TAO 2020, April 11 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets starting at $29 are on sale now and available at TheSmithCenter.com and at The Smith Center box office. Special pricing for students is also available starting at $16.50.
Having performed for more than 8 million audience members around the globe, DRUM TAO 2020, tour booked and produced by Columbia Artists, returns to Las Vegas with a thrilling stage spectacle featuring fiery and athletic drumming routines executed with impeccable syncopation on a wide assortment of drums, including handheld snare drums, Odaiko drums that can weigh up to 3 tons, and more. Highlighting Japan's many art forms, DRUM TAO also features elegant performances on flute, marimba, harp, and more while showcasing vibrant choreography, sets, and contemporary costuming for a large-scale performance experience that captivates audiences' eyes and ears. Recognized for its "outstanding cultural contribution," DRUM TAO is rewriting the story of traditional Japanese drum for a new generation.
Tickets for the electrifying DRUM TAO 2020 at The Smith Center on April 11, starting at $29, are on sale now. Student pricing is available from $16.50. For tickets and more information, visit TheSmithCenter.com.