Comedy Hypnotist Don Barnhart Brings Interactive Fun To Downtown Las Vegas

Don Barnhart's Hypnomania Comedy Hypnosis Show is a great way to celebrate the holidays with interactive fun. Destress, relax and be a part of the show as Barnhart invites audience members to join him onstage, tapping into their creative potential turning them into superstars!

What separates Barnhart's show from the others is that Don is also a full-time professional standup comedian with a second residency for his standup. He is also a Second City Conservatory Graduate and Certified Hypnotherapist combining those skills into a show that is part improv, part standup and 100% fun. Great for the whole family as Don's show isn't embarrassing but does get crazy, silly and fun.

Celebrate some holiday cheer and great for your business or holiday part as participants create the show with hysterical laughter every Wed - Sun at 7:30pm inside The Spare Room at The Downtown Grand Hotel & Casino.

Don Barnhart's Hypnomania Comedy Show delivers interactive, improvisational and sidesplitting comedy hypnosis while simultaneously unlocking the unique mysteries of the human mind.

It is a fast-paced journey through the audience volunteer's subconscious creative genius that keeps audiences on the edge of their seats. Using techniques found in NLP (Neuro-linguistic programming), guided meditation and hypnosis, Barnhart teaches his volunteers to focus their energy to release anxiety, stresses and fears and tap into their creative abilities with confidence.

Akin to releasing the hidden talents of multiple comedians and improvisers onstage with Barnhart as the ringleader, each performance is unique and fun for all. It's a human circus of crazy, silly fun.

Volunteer or watch and be amazed!

Seating is on a first come, first served basis and begins at approximately 7:10pm. The club also offers VIP Seating, groups sales, holiday and celebration packages. Be sure to check out their website, social media links and purchase your tickets early for guaranteed seating. http://deliriouscomedyclub.com

Don Barnhart is also the producer of Battle Comics and has been entertaining the troops around the world since 1992. Military and Las Vegas locals are always 1/2 off General Admission and Hypnomania offers Valet and self-parking and there is no drink minimum.

If you're looking for night of laughter, then you've come to the right place!

The show is located inside Spare Room at The Downtown Grand Hotel & Casino and is also home to Presto! The family friendly comedy & magic show featuring Illusionist Leslie McKinney and Delirious Comedy Club featuring the top headlining comedians working today.

General Admission tickets for all shows are $29.99 Kids under 14 are ½ off. Tickets can be purchased at https://www.dlgsentertainment.com

For more information, please visit http://www.DonBarnhart.com





Related Articles Shows View More Las Vegas Stories

More Hot Stories For You