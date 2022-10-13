Comedian Rachel Feinstein Brings Laughs To Bonkerz Comedy Night At Suncoast Hotel And Casino On November 12

Actor and stand-up comedian Rachel Feinstein will bring plenty of laughs to the Suncoast Showroom as part of Bonkerz Comedy Night at the Suncoast Hotel and Casino on Saturday, November 12, with shows at 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

Feinstein grew up in Bethesda, Maryland and moved to New York City at 17 years old to develop her character-driven standup act. In addition to being a finalist on NBC's seventh season of "Last Comic Standing," Feinstein has appeared in countless comedy specials, TV shows and movies, including "Her Composition," Comedy Central's "Inside Amy Schumer," "Trainwreck," "I Feel Pretty" and "Only Whores Wear Purple."

Feinstein is one of the many laugh-inducing comics set to perform at Suncoast's Bonkerz Comedy Night, consisting of shows held every Saturday through December 31 and starring a wide range of comedians ranging from local personalities to headlining comics seen on TV or in the movies. In addition to Feinstein's performance on November 12, upcoming acts include:

Tommy Lama, seen on Si TV and heard on "The Bob & Tom Show" with Bill TC, Adam Dominguez and MC Erin O'Connor.

Carla Rea, host of KKLZ 96.3's morning show and seen on "Late Night with Conan O'Brien" and Showtime with Jen Kay, Chris Storin and MC Josh Giordano.

Lindsay Glazer from Comedy Central, "Burn Notice," "Comedy Doctors" and more, with Joe Caliz, Mike Shank and MC Warren Durso.

Steven Pearl from "Caroline's Comedy Hour,"A&E's "Evening at the Improv" and more.

Steve McInelly seen on CW's "The Screening Room," National Geographic's "None of the Above" and FOX.

Steven Roberts, who won runner-up at "U.S. Comedy Contest" in 2018 and has appeared on NBC and in comedy clubs and showrooms across the U.S.



Bonkers Comedy Night is produced by Bonkerz Comedy Productions, known for its more than 30-year history providing award-wining comedy across the United States with performers that fit any occasion and all interests.

Show attendees must be 21 years of age and older. The Bonkerz Comedy Night on November 12 featuring Feinstein features shows at 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Tickets are $29.95, plus taxes and fees, and can be purchased at www.ticketmaster.com or www.suncoastcasino.com.

The remaining Bonkerz Comedy Night show times and performers vary, with tickets starting at $19.99 plus taxes and fees. To view a complete schedule and purchase tickets visit www.suncoastcasino.com.