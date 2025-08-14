Cirque Du Soleil O Adds New Showtimes And Special Las Vegas Race Weekend Schedule

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Cirque du Soleil will launch new evening showtimes for O at Bellagio beginning October 15, 2025, and will present a special performance schedule across all Las Vegas productions during race weekend, November 20–22, 2025. The updated schedule will allow visitors to enjoy both the city’s premier live entertainment and the excitement of world-class motorsports.

Starting October 15, O will perform Wednesdays through Sundays at 6:30 p.m. and 9:00 p.m., with dark days on Mondays and Tuesdays. Known for its breathtaking 1.5-million-gallon pool, gravity-defying acrobatics, and vivid storytelling, the production’s earlier curtain time offers guests greater flexibility in planning their Las Vegas evenings.

RACE WEEKEND PERFORMANCE SCHEDULE (NOVEMBER 20–22, 2025)

KÀ: Dark (Nov. 20 & 21); 2:30 p.m. & 5:00 p.m. (Nov. 22)

Mad Apple: 6:00 p.m. & 8:30 p.m. (all three days)

Michael Jackson ONE: 4:30 p.m. & 7:00 p.m. (all three days)

Mystère: Dark (Nov. 20); 2:30 p.m. & 5:00 p.m. (Nov. 21 & 22)

O: 2:30 p.m. & 5:00 p.m. (all three days)

Tickets are available now for all performances at cirquedusoleil.com.