BurlesQ Celebrates 100th Performance In Vegas

Performances are Thursday-Sunday, 10:00 p.m. at Alexis Park Resort Las Vegas.

Jul. 19, 2021  
The cast of BurlesQ, a classic Vegas review which premiered Dec. 18, 2020, during strict pandemic protocols, celebrated its 100th performance last night at Alexis Park Resort.

BurlesQ was one of the few shows that relaunched live entertainment when Las Vegas slowly reopened last year.

"From opening night to last night, BurlesQ has continued to attract enthusiastic audiences and receive five-star online reviews," said producer Clinton Ford Billups Jr.

Tickets from $49.95 are available at www.Ticketkite.com/BurlesQ.


