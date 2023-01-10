Brian Mcknight Returns To Encore Theater At Wynn Las Vegas For One-Night-Only Performance, June 2023

Musical legacy and award-winning singer-songwriter and producer, Brian McKnight, has announced his return to Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas on Saturday, June 17, 2023.

McKnight will bring his previously sold-out performance, "An Evening with Brian McKnight," back to the venue to accommodate fan demand. Tickets will be available to the public for purchase on Friday, Jan. 13, 2023 at 10 a.m. PST.

Ticket Information

Performance Date: Saturday, June 17, 2023 at 8 p.m.

Public On-Sale: Friday, Jan. 13, 2023 at 10 a.m. PST

Price: Tickets starting at $49.50 plus applicable fees

Point Of Purchase: Ticketmaster.com

A 16-time GRAMMY-nominated musician, McKnight has sold out shows around the globe for decades, including multiple appearances at Encore Theater. His highly-anticipated return is a not-to-be-missed opportunity to experience the multi-talented R&B artist perform live in an intimate setting.

For more information on this performance, visit WynnLasVegas.com.



Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas is a world-class entertainment venue that is home to legendary resident headliners, comedic icons and one-of-a-kind concert events. At 1,480 seats, Encore Theater provides an intimate opportunity for guests to experience top talent in an incomparable setting. Encore Theater's roster of impressive performers is a reflection of the successful partnership between Wynn Las Vegas and AEG Presents Las Vegas.

In 2022, Encore Theater was named one of Billboard's top 10 grossing venues in the world under 5,000 capacity, ranking No. 8. Encore Theater has hosted performances by music icons like Adam Lambert, Boy George & Culture Club, Brad Paisley, Bryan Adams, David Foster, Diana Ross, Duran Duran, John Fogerty and Lionel Richie, as well as globally-celebrated comedic acts like Chris Tucker, Jim Gaffigan, Nate Bargatze, Sebastian Maniscalco and Steve Martin and Martin Short.

Wynn Resorts is the recipient of more Forbes Travel Guide Five Star Awards than any other independent hotel company in the world and in 2021 was once again honored on FORTUNE Magazine's World's Most Admired Companies list for the thirteenth time. Wynn and Encore Las Vegas consist of two luxury hotel towers with a total of 4,748 spacious hotel rooms, suites and villas. The resort features approximately 194,000 square feet of casino space, 20 signature dining experiences, 11 bars, two award-winning spas, approximately 560,000 square feet of meeting and convention space, approximately 160,000 square feet of retail space as well as two showrooms, two nightclubs, a beach club and recreation and leisure facilities, such as the recently renovated Wynn Golf Club and 18-hole, 129-acre championship golf course. For more information on Wynn and Encore Las Vegas, visit press.wynnlasvegas.com.

Combining the power of the live event with a focus on true artist development, AEG Presents is a world leader in the music and entertainment industries. Operating across four continents, the company has an unparalleled commitment to artistry, creativity, and community. Its tentpole festivals and multi-day music events - which include the iconic Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival and the legendary New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival alongside British Summer Time at Hyde Park, Stagecoach, Hangout Festival, Electric Forest, and Firefly - continue to set the bar for the live music experience. AEG Presents promotes global tours for artists such as The Rolling Stones, Ed Sheeran, Elton John, Taylor Swift, Celine Dion, Justin Bieber, Kenny Chesney, Paul McCartney, and Katy Perry, in addition to - through its network of clubs, theatres, arenas, stadiums and renowned partner brands such as Goldenvoice, Messina Touring Group, Concerts West, The Bowery Presents, PromoWest Productions, Marshall Arts, Madison House Presents, and Zero Mile Presents - creating and developing an unmatched infrastructure for artist development and audience reach. More information can be found at www.aegpresents.com.