Backstreet Boys Add Six New Summer Shows to Sphere Residency

Due to fan demand, Backstreet Boys have added another six summer 2026 dates as part of their Into the Millennium residency at Sphere in Las Vegas. Produced by Live Nation, the newly added shows will take place July 30, 31 and August 1, 6, 7, and 8 and follow last week’s announcement of performances on July 16, 17, 18, 23, 24, and 25.

Since launching the residency last July as the first pop act to headline Sphere, the group has performed to over 575,000 fans across 35 sold-out dates. Fans often attend the concert dressed in all white, a nod to the cover of the band’s 1999 blockbuster album, Millennium.

Show highlights include the Backstreet Boys’ signature choreography paired with 360-degree visuals. The band is also notable as the first artists to physically fly through space inside the venue.

Fans who previously registered for the Artist Presale will have first access to tickets for the newly added shows starting tomorrow at 11am PT. The general onsale for the newly added dates begins Friday, February 27 at 11am PT at backstreetboys.com.

Vibee, the music-led destination experience company, is the official Concert & VIP Hotel Experience Package partner for Backstreet Boys’ newly announced July and August show dates at Sphere, with Vibee packages on sale now.

All Vibee packages include a choice of GA floor or reserved seating at Sphere, a two-night stay at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas - the only resort connected to Sphere - and a collectible BSB laminate and lanyard. Vibee VIP package holders will enjoy added perks, including priority entry and exclusive lounge space at the in-demand ‘Backstreet Boys Terminal’ fan experience at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas, premium reserved seating and priority entry into Sphere, luxury motorcoach transport to and from Harry Reid International Airport, an exclusive BSB curated gifting kit, Vibee’s on-site concierge service, and more exclusive benefits. For more information and early access to tickets through Vibee’s packages, please visit here.

The Backstreet Boys’ immersive fan activation, BSB Terminal, will also return to The Venetian Resort in Las Vegas in conjunction with the July and August shows. The experience recently won a Clio Music Award Silver. Developed in partnership with Vibee, BSB Terminal serves as an extension of the group’s Into the Millennium residency at Sphere, and was created to deepen the fan experience beyond the live show. Open to the public with special perks for Vibee VIP pass holders, the airport-themed activation pays tribute to the band’s Millennium album.

Last year, the Backstreet Boys released Millennium 2.0 via Sony Legacy, celebrating the 25th anniversary of their chart-topping, 5-time GRAMMY-nominated album, Millennium. This deluxe re-issue features 25 tracks, including all 12 remastered originals, live recordings, demos, such as “I Want It That Way” and B-sides, like the alternate version of “I Want It That Way.” Listen now to hear their brand new single, “HEY,” on Millennium 2.0 at backstreetboys.com.

The Backstreet Boys at Sphere

Thursday, July 16, 2026

Friday, July 17, 2026

Saturday, July 18, 2026

Thursday, July 23, 2026

Friday, July 24, 2026

Saturday, July 25, 2026

Thursday, July 30, 2026 - NEW DATE

Friday, July 31, 2026 - NEW DATE

Saturday, August 1, 2026 - NEW DATE

Thursday, August 6, 2026 - NEW DATE

Friday, August 7, 2026 - NEW DATE

Saturday, August 8, 2026 - NEW DATE

About Backstreet Boys

With numerous #1s, record-setting tours, numerous awards and worldwide sales in excess of 130 million, Backstreet Boys has been recognized as the best-selling boy band in history.

In early 2019, BSB released their GRAMMY nominated 10th studio album “DNA” on RCA Records. The album debuted at #1 and features the Top 10 hit “Don’t Go Breaking My Heart.” The critically acclaimed and chart topping single was nominated for “Best Pop Duo / Group Performance” at the 2019 GRAMMY Awards, and was BSB’s first hit on the Billboard Hot 100 in 10 years. Upon its release, the single went straight to #1 on iTunes Top Songs and Global charts and charted in over 22 countries.

In May 2019 the Backstreet Boys kicked off “The DNA World Tour” - the group’s biggest arena tour in 18 years, thanks to the global success of their #1 new album. With over 3 million tickets sold worldwide, the DNA World Tour has seen the group sell out arenas all over North America, Europe, Asia and South America.

In the fall of 2023, the Backstreet Boys released their first ever Christmas album, ‘A Very Backstreet Christmas.’ The album features timeless holiday classics such as “White Christmas”, “Silent Night”, and “Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas” plus three all new original holiday songs “Christmas In New York,” “Together,” and “Happy Days.” The album debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s Top Holiday Albums chart and Top 20 on the Billboard 200 upon release.

Photo Credit: Justin Segura